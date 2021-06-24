- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
In "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?," our hero panics when the teacher assigns him to write a personal essay.
David Ruffin, reconsidered: 30 years after the Temptations singer's death in Philly, a look at his complicated legacy
- David Gambacorta The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — When he was a kid in rural Mississippi, living, for a time, in a house with no running water, he dreamed of being a famous performer. He might as well have imagined walking to the moon.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you know anything about Erika Girardi, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star who performs dance music under the name Erika Jayne, it's probably that she likes to spend money.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — The Motor City has always been a key component of the "Fast and the Furious" movies, as Detroit muscle cars tend to be favored by Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his crew.
- Doug George Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — A heady claim, but we’re going with it: REO Speedwagon in Aurora will be the first big rock show in the whole Chicago area in more than a year.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has for the first time released figures on the ethnic makeup of its staff, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations of racism in the royal family.
- By JOSH BOAK Associated Press
President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears slammed her conservatorship during an emotional and unprecedented court hearing Wednesday, telling her judge she feels “enslaved” by the stringent structure and wants to get married and have a baby with her boyfriend.
- David Matthews New York Daily News (TNS)
Winter’s not coming, but a new ending could be.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with “ I Carry You with Me,” a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift’s creative independence has Scooter Braun wishing he could go back to December, turn around and make it all right.
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
“Arrow” star Stephen Amell got bent out of shape on a recent Los Angeles-bound flight and was kicked off the plane before it took off, he confirmed Wednesday.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has a rare message for fans upon the 50th anniversary of "Blue," her seminal fourth studio album.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In 2019, a listener of writer Neil Strauss' podcast “ To Live and Die in LA ” came forward with information that helped solve the case of a 25-year-old missing woman, Adea Shabani. The revelations were released in almost real time, and listening seemed intimate, not to mentio…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
The world is saved and the globe is hopped in "F9: The Fast Saga," but the key moment is when Michelle Rodriguez enters a car and, instead of doing it the way most people do, she gracefully jackknifes through a window, as if she's never heard of doors or doesn't believe in them.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Michael B. Jordan apologized Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps has been released from prison after being granted parole in the case of a 2001 shooting at a south Louisiana nightclub.
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
“Sesame Street” featured two gay dads and their daughter in a groundbreaking episode celebrating diversity and inclusion.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The latest “Fast & Furious” movie explores new roads for Jordana Brewster’s longtime character.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15.