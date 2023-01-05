Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The Guardian reported the claims on Monday, saying it obtained an advance copy of the book. The memoir, titled “Spare,” is due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry claims William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims.