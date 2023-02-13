- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It’s Valentine’s Day this week, which means, of course, some suggestions for movies about love, in all its many shapes and forms.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Diane Warren is getting her flowers — in bunches — and it's about time. But a whirlwind year of big-deal recognition isn't going to change this "kid from Van Nuys." Witness her trip to Stockholm last May to accept the prestigious Polar Music Prize (previous recipients include P…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
In 2022, Macedonian Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski established himself as a talent to watch with his daring directorial debut, the folk horror film “You Won’t Be Alone,” about a witch body-jumping through a Macedonian village, experiencing the vast spectrum of love and cruelty life has…
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — Artists sacrifice their families all the time. And although it sucks to be related to someone, especially a kid, who is using you in their work, or even as their work, the ageist media and cultural establishment generally sniff and stand by the precious artist’s truth.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sometimes, your parent's real job is much more exciting than you could have ever imagined.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Lin did not want to make a nostalgia piece.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, a representative for the musician confirmed to the Los Angeles Times shortly after this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
- By GLENN GAMBOA - Associated Press
Rihanna threw out all the conventions of the typical Super Bowl halftime show and turned entertainment's largest platform into something all her own. And she did it while also revealing that she is pregnant with her second child. The Associated Press' Glenn Gamboa says in his review that show was more an avant garde dance piece than a concert. The Barbadian superstar plowed through 12 of her hits in 13 minutes surrounded by dozens of androgynous dancers dressed in white who mirrored nearly every move she made. In case anyone was confused, this was all about Rihanna. No special guests. No breaks. No momentum shifts. Just Rihanna with a tight grip on everyone's attention.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage — on the biggest stage in all of pop music — with her fiery halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
Richard E. Grant is looking forward to hosting next Sunday's EE BAFTA Film Awards. A huge cheerleader of acting talent and movie makers, he says his enthusiasm for award season is “absolutely genuine” and qualifies him for the role. However, because Grant is an actor, instead of a comedian, he will try not to offend people he’d like to work with in the future. The BAFTA Film Awards will take place at the new venue of the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank and will be attended by the prince and princess of Wales.
- AP
Derek Jeter will be part of Fox Sports' MLB studio coverage for the coming season. Alex Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented Jeter with a Fox Sports baseball jersey during its Super Bowl pregame show. Jeter also joins fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt as part of the studio team. Jeter and Rodriguez were teammates on the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, but their relationship wasn’t close. Jeter said last season during Rodriguez’s ESPN show, “Sunday Night Baseball,” that the two had met to talk and clear things up.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Beloved Hollywood publicist Howard Bragman has died at the age of 66. Bragman specialized in crisis relations, with clients including Monica Lewinsky and Chaz Bono. His family announced his death in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia. He was diagnosed just 10 days ago and died Saturday. A native of Flint, Michigan, Bragman got his start in public relations in Chicago. Eventually he made his way to Los Angeles and founded his own firm, BNC, in 1989 and would become known as a go-to for helping celebrities come out publicly.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Speculation swirled Sunday about a Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly breakup after the actress deleted all of her Instagram photos with the rapper and posted a cryptic song lyric.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Cardi B teamed with her husband Offset onstage, embraced Serena Williams and later partook with a lively crowd during the rapper’s energetic pre-Super Bowl concert in suburban Phoenix. The Grammy winner joyfully danced and performed her biggest jams from “Up” to “I Like It” at the Hall of Fame party early Sunday. She brought high energy into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere at the Gila River Resorts & Casino in Chandler, Arizona. The crowd rose to their feet and pulled out their phones to capture Cardi B’s show as they recited almost word-for-word all the lyrics during her 30-minute set. Earlier, Offset opened up for his wife.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The third installment in the “Magic Mike” series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Titanic” (yes that “Titanic”), looming close behind. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” earned $8.2 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel brought in an additional $6.9 million while the 25th anniversary rerelease of “Titanic” took in $6.4 million from Friday to Sunday. North American moviegoing tends to come to a halt on Super Bowl Sunday and studios react strategically with “female-targeted” fare.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
Designer Sergio Hudson, known for high-profile clients like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé, has unveiled his latest collection at New York Fashion Week. Models walked Saturday across a graffiti printed runway created by mural artist Jason Naylor in neon minidress suit looks and multicolored prints. The '90s-inspired looks included shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints. Hudson says he had long wanted to collaborate with Naylor and drew inspiration from his bright murals. Model and brand founder of Baby Phat Kimora Lee Simmons was in attendance supporting her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, who walked the runway.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Harry Styles has won four prizes including album of the year at the U.K.’s leading music awards, the Brits. Female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist at Saturday's awards. Beyoncé also won two prizes: international artist of the year and international song of the year, for “Break My Soul.” Styles took the album of the year trophy for “Harry’s House,” less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards. He also won for pop/R&B act, song of the year for “As It Was,” and artist of the year.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Bill Richards thinks way in advance. While watching last year's Super Bowl, he planned the look of this year’s pregame show. Richards is the lead producer for Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show for the fifth time. The five hours leading up to Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is analysis, entertainment and pageantry all thrown into one huge production. Most of the features are dictated by the teams, but Richards and his crew were able to get a couple done before the matchup was set two weeks ago.
- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales says a rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that data on vintagent.com shows that the Strap Tank Harley-Davidson sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas. The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps. The bike is believed to be one of only 12 such models in the world. A 1907 Strap Tank sold for $715,000 after fees but it was never restored.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor and musician Cody Longo, known for his role in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” was found dead Friday at his home in Austin, Texas, a representative confirmed to The Times. He was 34.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Drake could have offered Super Bowl week concertgoers just a few songs, but the rapper-singer instead delivered a healthy dose of his hits. The multi-Grammy winner had many jostling for position to watch him perform at “h.wood Homecoming” at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. As some concertgoers crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White chilled in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drake’s 45-minute performance from the second level of the luxury private jet complex. Before Drake’s appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set.