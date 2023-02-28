A planned concert by Slovenia's popular band Laibach in Ukraine next month has been cancelled after the group angered Ukrainians, with remarks interpreted to suggest that Kyiv was involved in a proxy war on behalf of its Western patrons. The iconic band known for using military-style imagery and totalitarian symbols, was due to perform in Kyiv on March 31. The band has said the concert was meant to show support for the Ukrainian people during the war but organizers said that their comments published in The Guardian newspaper have created “controversy” and discord, forcing the cancellation. Ukrainians apparently were angered by Laibach’s statement calling the war in Ukraine “a cynical proxy war for the geostrategic interests” of world powers.