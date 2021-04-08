The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
The main character of Oliver Hermanus’ shattering “Moffie," set in 1981 South Africa, is a handsome, white 18-year-old. In the country's system of apartheid, he is a member of the ruling class, but he's no insider.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The most surprising thing about “ Voyagers,” a sci-fi thriller about a group of young adults who have been tasked with travelling to and repopulating a new planet, is that it isn’t based on a Young Adult book series. Writer and director Neil Burger, who was also behind the “Divergent” films …
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Neil Burger’s sci-fi flick “Voyagers” feels like the product of a brainstorming session that started with the concept “Nostromo for teens.” Indeed, the “Alien” DNA is obvious in “Voyagers,” but Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece is inescapable in modern sci-fi. Burger has given the sturdy, fami…
- By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country songwriter Bill Owens, who was a mentor and early songwriting partner to his niece Dolly Parton and helped start her career in country music, has died. He was 85.
MSNBC apologized on Wednesday for mistakenly airing video of another Black congressman while reporting a day earlier on the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Did Sharon Osbourne apologize to Sheryl Underwood after their blow-up on “The Talk,” as she said she did? Underwood says Osbourne didn’t call. Osbourne says she texted, three times.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has a book deal. His autobiography, currently untitled, is scheduled to come out in 2023.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The untold story of the “greatest artist God ever created” will be streaming soon.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Trevor Noah has a simple solution for Fox News pundits complaining about vaccine passports: "If you don't want one, don't get one."
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Celebrity zookeeper and animal TV show host Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family said.
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Midwin Charles, a legal analyst for CNN and MSNBC, has died at age 47, her family confirmed on social media.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin along the Virginia coast.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After suffering a heart attack last week, rapper DMX remains hospitalized and in a coma in New York.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A waiver treating Oscar nominees as essential workers is set to allow Hollywood stars to get in on the action for the Academy Awards.
Sheryl Underwood says Sharon Osbourne hasn’t called or apologized directly since on-air racism ‘blowup’ led to Osbourne’s exit from ‘The Talk’
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Sheryl Underwood took to her podcast over the weekend to break her silence on Sharon Osbourne’s recent exit from “The Talk.”
- Theresa Braine New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Three more accusers have come out against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, who already face nearly a dozen allegations that they drugged and raped women.
- Jessica Gelt Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — California officials shocked the performing arts community Tuesday when they announced plans to fully reopen the economy June 15 if certain vaccination and hospitalization benchmarks are met, leaving leaders of theaters, music groups and more scrambling to revisit plans for spr…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
DC Entertainment reportedly passed on "Bridgerton" breakout Rege-Jean Page for a role in Syfy's "Krypton" after an executive allegedly argued that the series' lead could not be portrayed by a Black actor.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
What's in a name? The potential to make new deals out of old intellectual property, for one. "Kung Fu," which premieres Wednesday on the CW, is related by contracts and corporate history to "Kung Fu," the 1970s David Carradine series about a half-Chinese Shaolin monk roaming the Old West; wh…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
"Voyagers"