Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Screenwriter Walter Bernstein dies at 101

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Screenwriter Walter Bernstein, among the last survivors of Hollywood’s anti-Communist blacklist whose Oscar-nominated script for “The Front” drew upon his years of being unable to work under his own name, died Saturday. He was 101.

Reaction to the death of Larry King
Entertainment
AP

Reaction to the death of Larry King

  • Associated Press

Reaction to the death of Larry King, whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. King died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.