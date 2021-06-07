- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A week after resurfaced photos resulted in an online uproar accusing “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper of being a “KKK princess,” the actor has issued a detailed Instagram apology.
Sinead O’Connor, the iconoclastic singer-songwriter also known as Shuhada Sadaqat and Mother Bernadette Maria, is retiring from touring and recording.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — That Ellen Burstyn plays a woman who recoils at the very mention of a retirement community in the upcoming film “Queen Bees” is extremely appropriate.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
NBCUniversal will present 7,000 hours of coverage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics across eight networks and multiple digital platforms from July 20 to Aug. 8.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN Associated Press
“The Ugly Cry,” Danielle Henderson (Viking)
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Rezo Gabriadze, a legendary Georgian theater director and film screenwriter who has won broad fame across the former Soviet Union for movies he wrote, has died. He was 84.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Michaela Coel, star and creator of the acclaimed HBO series “I May Destroy You,” received two British Academy Television Awards during Sunday’s ceremony.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
‘The American Royal Baby’ special to premiere on Hulu after birth of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Royalty has come to America in the form of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss just can't quit Broadway.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen is headed back to the Great White Way.
- Shant Shahrigian New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — New York is back, baby!
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango (’Slave Play”) and the Canadian musical-theater star Chilina Kennedy (“Beautiful”) are to star in “Paradise Square,” the Garth Drabinsky musical trying out this fall in Chicago and then headed to Broadway.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Streaming services put all the world's music at your fingertips, but serious fans crave more than that.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Mena Suvari has found the role of a lifetime.
Chrissy Teigen quits voiceover role for Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ following bullying controversy
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
Cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen has left her role from the Netflix animated series “Never Have I Ever” after bullying allegations were made against her by Courtney Stodden.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival is a celebration of cinema — and a welcome return to normalcy.
Movie review: 'In the Heights' film adaptation soars, combining magical realism with gritty urban details
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Before his blockbuster Founding Fathers remix “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda burst onto the scene with his Tony-winning ode to his hometown, the musical “In the Heights.” Set in the gentrifying Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the earnestly ebullient “In the Heights” firmly esta…
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For the Apple TV+ miniseries "Lisey's Story," Stephen King has taken it upon himself to adapt what he has described as one of his own favorite books, the tale of a writer (dead, not quite departed) and the woman who loves him.
NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is praising the longtime head of the U.S. publisher of her "Harry Potter” books as an ally and early defender of the beloved fantasy series. Richard Robinson, who led Scholastic Inc. for more than 40 years, died on June 5 at 84.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings — he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 13-19
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Olivia Rodrigo
- Ellen Gray The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — "Whatever."
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
To make “In the Heights” soar, choreographer Christopher Scott wanted the sprawling dance sequences in the movie musical to stay in perfect lockstep with the plot.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
#MeToo has rid Hollywood of many sexual predators and empowered women in the entertainment industry to speak out against assault and harassment of all kinds. But what about the women of earlier eras who managed to persist — and perhaps even thrive — in a toxic environment? Were they resilien…
LONDON (AP) — “I May Destroy You” won two main prizes at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards, in a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled tough issues including sexual consent and racism.
