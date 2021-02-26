Dennis The Menace

Former king pays 4.4 million euros to Spanish tax agency

  • By ARITZ PARRA Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A law firm representing Juan Carlos I says that the former Spanish monarch has paid close to 4.4 million euros ($5.33 million) to the country's tax authorities in his latest attempt to regularize past undeclared income.

Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince,' says he didn't walk away

  • By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry, who decamped from England to Southern California last year, rapped the theme song to the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” during a late-night talk show interview in which he said he didn’t walk away from his royal duties.

Review: Billie Eilish, unfiltered, in new documentary

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

If you're coming to “ Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry ” hoping for a primer on the music sensation, you’ve come to the wrong place. Filmmaker R.J. Cutler’s two hour and 20-minute documentary about the “Ocean Eyes” singer and songwriter is not biography or reportage. It’s a verite-…