Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Renamed Horseshoe to host Poker World Series on Vegas Strip
Ap
AP

Renamed Horseshoe to host Poker World Series on Vegas Strip

  • By KEN RITTER - Associated Press

A name paired with poker and Las Vegas lore now has a place on the neon-lit Strip. Caesars Entertainment on Friday marked the rebranding of its Bally's Las Vegas as the Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The 2,800-room property once was the MGM Grand Hotel, where a historic fire in 1980 killed 87 people. Then it was Bally’s Las Vegas for 36 years. The name change comes ahead of the 54th World Series of Poker, which the property will again host beginning in late May. Last year, the tournament drew nearly 200,000 players and awarded almost $350 million in prizes.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce
Ap
AP

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce

  • AP

Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage. Witherspoon and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday. Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy. Messages to representatives for Witherspoon and Toth were not immediately returned. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court. Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and the actors have two children together.

Review: Lana Del Rey's 'Ocean Blvd' is an intimate epic
Ap
AP

Review: Lana Del Rey's 'Ocean Blvd' is an intimate epic

  • By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press

Lana Del Rey is a complicated, enigmatic pop star — since the height of her breakout album, “Born to Die,” the singer has been labeled one of the best songwriters of her generation. Her songs tell stories of dark, wistful American glamour, yearning for a dangerous time in our history with glimmers of red-hot, toxic infidelity-riddled romances and an audaciously psychedelic allure. In a music review of her album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," The Associated Press' Nardos Haile says Del Rey cuts deep into her fears, future and family instead of longing for things that aren’t hers to dream about.

Ap
AP

Darcelle, world's oldest working drag queen, dies at 92

  • AP

Walter C. Cole, better known as the iconic drag queen who performed for decades as Darcelle XV, has died of natural causes in Portland, Oregon. Cole was 92. Darcelle was crowned the world’s oldest working drag performer in 2016 by the Guinness Book of World Records. As a performer, Darcelle was known for hosting the longest-running drag show on the U.S. West Coast. Off-stage, Cole championed LGBTQ+ rights and charitable work in the Portland community. The nightclub Darcelle founded more than 50 years ago said on Facebook that its shows will go on as scheduled.

Ap
AP

Baltimore-born actor Lance Reddick ‘was a giant, and not just on the screen’

  • Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore-born actor Lance Reddick could converse knowledgeably about the difference between hiring a doula and a midwife for help during childbirth. In high school, he dropped out of football — a sport at which he excelled — because it might interfere with his dream of playi…

Ap
AP

How Keanu Reeves' stunt double became 'John Wick's' action auteur

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — For four films and counting, Keanu Reeves has fought, shot and slashed his way to hell and back again as tormented hit man John Wick, a boogeyman with a sky-high body count and a soft spot for puppies in an underworld of killers.