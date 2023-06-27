The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Don Lemon has more to say about his unexpected firing from CNN.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Do you hear that? That’s the sound of hearts breaking across the globe.
- By NICK EL HAJJ - Associated Press
Tom Cruise has graced the red carpet in Abu Dhabi for the Middle Eastern premier of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” Renowned for performing his own daredevil stunts, the Hollywood action star was met with an enthusiastic crowd of fans and film enthusiasts at the Emirates Palace Hotel in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, eager to catch a glimpse of him. The film marks the seventh installment of the $3.5 billion grossing franchise famed for jam-packed action and ever-daring stunts. Dressed in a tailored tuxedo and flashing his signature smile, Cruise said: “I’m a cinephile, I love movies and the history of cinema and how this art form develops.”
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is recovering from a mastectomy to treat breast cancer.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — “My Heart Will Go On,” except when it no longer does.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Gen Z popstar Olivia Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” will drop in September. “GUTS” follows her multiplatinum debut album “SOUR," which was released in spring 2021 and included her global smash single, “drivers license." It was the first song in to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. In 2022, Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammy Awards — including a nomination in all four of the major categories, becoming the first Filipina to do so — and took home three, including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for “drivers license.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
YouTube star MrBeast says he found it “kind of scary” that he could have been aboard the Titan submersible, which imploded last week as authorities searched for it.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Migos rappers Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards for their first performance since the death of fellow member Takeoff last year.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Yannick Nézet-Séguin is remaking the Metropolitan Opera from the bottom up. The 48-year-old conductor dyes his hair blond, wears patent leather Christian Louboutins and outfits designed by the Met costume shop and is pushing an expansion of contemporary compositions. He's a stark contrast to the final years of predecessor James Levine, who conducted while seated from 2001 on, from a motorized wheelchair during his final five seasons because of Parkinson's disease. Finishing his fifth season as music director, Nézet-Séguin leads the Met on its first tour since 2011. The group will give concerts from Tuesday through July 2 in Paris, London and Baden-Baden, Germany.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Angela Bassett may have gone home empty handed at the Oscars in March, but the two-time nominee will be getting a golden statuette this year after all. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Bassett, Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at November's Governors Awards. Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, will also be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the untelevised event. The Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Brayden Garcia - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
After months of off-screen drama, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has finally addressed Kevin Costner’s exit and the end of the modern western drama’s original narrative.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will play a pair of Friday shows at Rockwood Music Hall in attempt to keep the struggling Lower East Side club open.
Richard Johnson: ‘Asteroid City’ star Scarlett Johansson’s hubby Colin Jost puts marriage before comedy career
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Marriage is more important than work for Colin Jost, husband of Scarlett Johansson.
- AP
Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson. Fox News Channel also announced Monday that Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network. “Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular show remaining at 8 p.m. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot. The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
Kate Storey tells the history of the Kennedys by using the family's famed compound as the backdrop in “White House By the Seat: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo writes that Storey weaves a fascinating narrative about the Kennedys by focusing on their ties to the compound. Even though the stories feel familiar, DeMillo writes that Storey gives them a fresh look with new details about well-sourced reporting that opens up a traditionally private community. It’s written in an accessible way that makes the book a welcome beach read.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
C.C. remembers when her family moved to Florida after everything in her life burned down, launching them into a comfortable middle-class life and a fresh start in a state her dad proudly brags has fireworks every night. “Fireworks Every Night” by Beth Raymer borrows from her life to create a deeply personal story of a dysfunctional family. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says it's a bittersweet celebration of survival, even as the elite push humans and animals alike out of their habitats. “Fireworks Every Night” is scheduled for release Tuesday from Random House.
Kim Kardashian teases upcoming ‘American Horror Story’ from set during writers strike; internet claps back
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kim Kardashian is teasing her avidly awaited season on “American Horror Story,” but amid the writers’ strike, her presence on set is sparking a publicity horror story of its own.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The daughter of actor John Amos says that her brother no longer has the authority to make medical decisions for their father, who was recently hospitalized.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
Maine Game Warden Mike Bowditch’s lakefront engagement party to his longtime girlfriend is interrupted by the thunk of a boat colliding with something in the water. When they venture out to investigate, they discover a severed human arm skidding through the current. After the rest of the body is recovered, a deceased young woman is pulled from the lake, too, and before long, the accident case morphs into a murder investigation. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says “Dead Man’s Wake,” Paul Doiron’s 13th book in his series featuring Bowditch, is vividly written and has enough twists to keep readers guessing to the end.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 2-8 include actor Milo Ventimiglia of “This Is Us," comedian Jim Gaffigan and drummer Ringo Starr. Actor Kevin Bacon turns 65, rapper 50 Cent hits 48 and comedian Kevin Hart reaches 44. Other celebrities with birthdays during the week include TV personality Geraldo Rivera, talk show host Montel Williams and writer-director Larry David. Actor Lindsay Lohan turns 37, actor Margot Robbie hits 33 and writer Dave Barry reaches 76. Others celebrating are Broadway and TV actor Betty Buckley, talk show host Montel Williams and musician Huey Lewis.