Warrant issued in Memphis slaying of rapper Young Dolph
Warrant issued in Memphis slaying of rapper Young Dolph

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis, authorities said Wednesday.

Omicron forces Sundance Film Festival to cancel in-person events, go virtual

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The Sundance Film Festival has canceled its ambitious plans for in-person events in Utah later this month. Instead of hosting red carpet premieres, parties and panel discussions in the traditional hub of Park City, the 2022 festival will now be mostly virtual for the second consecutive year,…

Godfather of Twin Cities bluegrass scene Alan Jesperson dies at 74

  • Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — He organized the annual Laughing Waters Bluegrass Festival at Minnehaha Park for 22 years, booked bluegrass acts at Dulono's Pizza in Minneapolis for four decades, and led the Middle Spunk Creek Boys for 53 years.

'Preserving Democracy' documentary to air on anniversary of Capitol riot

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

One year ago Thursday, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. PBS will mark the occasion with a documentary that aims to discover how this country got to such a breaking point.

Sound Advice: Best replacement brand for RF machine gel

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I purchased the RF skin treatment machine you recommended and can’t find the original RF gel for sale anywhere. Is it available on its own, and if not does it matter what brand I use?

10 video games you will want to play in 2022

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Video game players will be overwhelmed with content in 2022 as pandemic-delayed projects populate the calendar after a year in which blockbusters were in relative short supply. Although 2021 ended with the release of a new "Halo" title, it was also a year when players discovered smaller, qui…