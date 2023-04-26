The former longtime girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson has testified that he had been growing increasingly abusive in their relationship before he raped her in December of 2001. The woman said they had been together for about five years when she woke to find Masterson on top of her in the bedroom of their Hollywood area home. She said she clearly told him no and resisted him but Masterson ignored her. The actor is a former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show.” He is on trial for a second time on three counts of rape after his first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury. He has pleaded not guilty.