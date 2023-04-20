The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, has been found dead at his home in Seoul, according to his management agency. The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to his home Wednesday evening because he wasn’t responding to contacts. Police are investigating his death but have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Officials at Seoul’s Gangnam district police station did not respond to calls for comment. Moon Bin’s management agency, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his death, saying that he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky” and that fellow artists and company officials were mourning him with “very deep sadness and shock.”
- Emily St. Martin and Jeong Park - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Moon Bin, a member of the popular K-pop group Astro, died Wednesday. He was 25.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems pulled back from the brink of a contentious libel trial with a little assist from overseas. Two days before the $787 million settlement was announced on Tuesday, the two sides brought on a veteran mediator to help, even though he was on a vacation cruise with his wife on the Danube River at the time. Mediator Jerry Roscoe said he imposed his own deadline, wanting to reach a deal before opening statements because in his experience that makes it much harder for two sides to come together. The deal was finally announced 2 1/2 hours before the opening statements were to begin, as lawyers and spectators waited in a Delaware courtroom.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Frank Ocean has backed out of his Coachella Weekend 2 headlining performance.
- AP
Russia’s Bolshoi Theater has removed a ballet dedicated to dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire, citing a new Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights. Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin said Wednesday that the ballet “Nureyev” has been pulled because of the new legislation, according to the Interfax news agency. The law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December bans advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.” It expands on a 2013 ban on such ”propaganda” aimed at minors. The ballet “Nureyev” directed by Kirill Serebrennikov premiered in 2017.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After making history at Coachella and announcing an upcoming show at Dodger Stadium, Blackpink continued its California takeover this week by appearing on James Corden's latest edition of "Carpool Karaoke."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Aaron Carter‘s ex-fiancee Melanie Martin and his representatives have questions for the Los Angeles County medical examiner, a day after that office determined that the singer drowned at his Lancaster home in November.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Two former hockey players have confirmed reports that a group of ice skaters were cut last minute from Frank Ocean‘s polarizing Coachella set on Sunday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The king of rock ‘n’ roll didn’t die at Graceland in 1977. He died just three years ago in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and he never really got the crown he deserved. That’s the persuasive case made by Lisa Cortés’ documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” an insightful biography of an unlikely hero who emerged in the buttoned-down Eisenhower era, writes AP critic Mark Kennedy. Cortés’ film is also the story of American rock itself, the way transistor radios allowed teens in the ‘50s to rebel against their parents’ staid music and how Black music was appropriated by white bands.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — ABC will bring back crime drama “Will Trent” for a second season, buoyed by a positive reaction from viewers and relatively robust ratings.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Beau knows psychodrama.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For Bridget Fonda, a life away from the Hollywood spotlight can be a life well-lived.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Days after its first attempt at a live reunion show failed spectacularly, Netflix's "Love Is Blind" is facing another public-relations nightmare.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Guilty as charged! “Beau Is Afraid,” three hours of bleak wonderment that feels, well, like three hours of bleak wonderment, Beau Wassermann awaits the start of his latest therapy session with a look that suggests a man awaiting his executioner. Played to the clammy hilt by Joaquin Phoenix, …
- By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press
A Texas-born princess is facing a court-ordered eviction from a Rome villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio. It's the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families. Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi was still holding out at the Casino dell’Aurora on Wednesday night. She is awaiting what she expected to be the arrival of Carabinieri police in the morning. In January, a Rome judge instructed Carabinieri police at the Via Veneto station to evict her, accusing the princess of having failed, among other things, to maintain the home in a “good state of conservation.”
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
A year since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are soldiering on with a wave of festival gigs and headlining shows beginning next month. And new music is also on the way, as Dave Grohl and the gang announced their 11th album on Wednesday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
David Choe is feeling the heat, once again.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Keri Russell is back on TV, and this time, she's on the other side. Five years after her acclaimed turn ended as cold-blooded Soviet spy Elizabeth Jennings on FX's “The Americans,” Russell plays Kate Wyler, a new U.S. ambassador to Britain, navigating both an international crisis and a difficult marriage. The actor says she's having a great time playing a character who sweats a lot, has messy hair and is often close to falling apart. Rufus Sewell plays her competitive spouse in the Netflix series, which also stars David Gyasi. All episodes drop Thursday.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Megan Thee Stallion has written an essay addressing the gun violence she suffered at the hands of rapper Tory Lanez, the toll the trial took on her and how she's putting her mental health first moving forward.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It’s a striking image — a young Black man, dressed in 18th-century French fashion, in a waistcoat and silk breeches, his hair braided in cornrows, holding a violin, the bow slung over his shoulder, the title “Chevalier” emblazoned below his feet. This movie poster almost looks like a Kehinde…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Charlie Sheen has reportedly been cast in showrunner Chuck Lorre's new HBO Max show, reuniting the two more than a decade after Sheen's bitter departure from "Two and a Half Men."
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the marvelous "Mrs. Davis" (Peacock, premiering Thursday), Betty Gilpin plays Sister Simone, formerly called Lizzie, a member of an order of nuns based in a repurposed motel outside of Reno, Nevada.