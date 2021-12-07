Keira Knightley, Roman Griffin Davis discuss how ‘Silent Night’ film combines Christmas with the apocalypse
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s a lot to unwrap for the family at the center of Keira Knightley’s new apocalyptic Christmas movie.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A superhero sequel starring Tom Hardy in dual roles tops the DVD releases for the week of Dec. 14.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Brittney Spencer has yet to release her debut album but the Baltimore-born singer has already established herself as a rising country music star.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
No one is as gleefully brain dead to go to battle as the creatures in the “Halo” franchise — and especially those in the campaign of “Halo Infinite,” a sort of reset for the massive sci-fi franchise after 2015’s bonanza of impenetrable intergalactic war threads that was “Halo 5: Guardians.”
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Perhaps it’s a blessing for performer and fans alike that Jimmy Buffett is really the “son of a son of a sailor” he wrote and sang about way back in 1978.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
BOSTON (AP) — Works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 pieces of art worth more than $20 million that alumnus and legendary investment manager Peter Lynch is donating to Boston College's art museum, the university announced Tuesday.
- By SARA BURNETT and CHARLES REX ARBOGAST - Associated Press
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Outside the courtroom where former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is fighting charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist attack, his publicist has introduced a roster of supporters to the assembled TV cameras.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy.
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
A familiar Philadelphia voice will fill in for Chris Cuomo this week after the anchor’s firing by CNN.
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred Hiatt, a foreign correspondent who rose in 2000 to become The Washington Post’s editorial page editor, died Monday at a hospital in New York City. He was 66.
- AP
-
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors filed charges Monday against a 29-year-old man in the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, last week at their Beverly Hills home.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After being nominated for two Grammy Awards, Drake appears to be saying thanks, but no thanks.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Two days after being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is losing his other media platform, a daily program on SiriusXM satellite radio.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Canadian rapper Drake has withdrawn from this year’s Grammy award nominations.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he's dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Adele has posted one single photo to Instagram in her lifetime, she says — and it cost her her password.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has awesome superpowers — and soon we will get to see him use the one where he dances.
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The idea of bringing families together, of reminding them that love and tolerance will see them through their problems, has to remain a key Broadway mission. Especially at the holidays.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Enamored with shows like the Lena Dunham-starring “Girls” and “Broad City” on Comedy Central but unable to see herself anywhere in the predominantly white casts, “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver created her own show about Black women living and loving and screwing up in New York.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
HBO's bar-setting series "Sex and the City" returns this week with "And Just Like That...," a limited series reboot of the '90s comedy about four single women navigating love and careers in New York City. But this review isn't about that show — or "Girls" or "Run the World" or any of the oth…