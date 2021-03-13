Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” following controversy over racially insensitive comments, and will instead be replaced with two former contestants, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chris Harrison, the host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise, who has come under fire for racially insensitive remarks, will not host the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Rod has split.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — A central Wisconsin city is making a play for a giant Robocop statue after a Detroit museum rejected it.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split, breaking off their two-year engagement after four years together.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Let’s hope someone is getting a bulk rate on apologies and accusations this week, because Piers Morgan is accusing bullies of forcing Sharon Osbourne into an apology after the panelists on “The Talk” got into heated discussions this week regarding whether he’s a racist for disparaging the fo…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Three-time Brit Award winner Sam Smith released a hopeful statement Friday morning amid reports that the major U.K. awards show has opted to move forward with gendered categories this year. The Brits have reportedly considered shifting to nongendered categories in the past to be more inclusi…
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans high school is celebrating Grammy nominations for four of its graduates.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 12, 2021--
- Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Outrage. Grief. Anger. Sorrow.
- Tribune News Service Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
EDITORS: Kill BC-TV-BACHELOR:LA-20210312 (Braxton), with the headline "'The Bachelor's' first season with a Black lead is swept into a firestorm over race." This is an old story that was inadvertently moved as new earlier today.
LONDON (AP) — There’s no place like home.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It played out like a scene from a horror movie.
- Nelson Oliveira New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver special remarks at the Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend, Nickelodeon announced Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A video taken by a camera-equipped drone buzzing through the nooks and crannies of a historic Minneapolis bowling alley has attracted hundreds of thousands of views online.
- Tim Balk New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Ben Crawford, the phantom in Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera,” stepped off the stage midway through the first act on the afternoon of March 12, 2020, and headed toward the dressing room.
- Greg Braxton Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Matt James was introduced last year as the first Black lead of ABC's "The Bachelor," the announcement came with great fanfare, as executives hailed it as a pivotal move to reverse the franchise's troubled history around issues of race.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 84-year-old King Harald V will remain on sick leave from his ceremonial duties until April 11 after successful leg surgery earlier this year, the palace said Friday.