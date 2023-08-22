- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — I’ve often told the story, in recent years, of visiting the Rio for the Penn & Teller show.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — “Some guys have all the luck,” Rod Stewart would sing in the ’80s. And it took some of that to get him to where he stands today.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It was a busy day for Constance Marie. With a bullhorn in one hand and a sign in the other, she helped lead a flash mob on the picket line at Warner Bros. Studios, alongside the industry's Latina writers and actors.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A superhero film featuring the return of Michael Keaton as Batman tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 29.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Nearly a year after Hailey Bieber was mocked in a blockbuster report for being yet another “nepo baby” with no clear, identifiable career, she has perhaps found her purpose: Taking control and being “a voice” in the business affairs of her sometimes troubled pop star husband Justin Bieber.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — It’s Queen Bey time.
- Malia Mendez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gentle guitar riffs fall dreamily like the snow outside the window. It's Christmas at Cousins Beach, and Belly and Conrad are racing to catch the miracle on the shore. Puffers still unbuttoned, they stumble out the back door, laughing like delighted schoolchildren.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Former President Donald Trump's decision to back out of Fox News' first GOP primary debate this week likely costs the network a chance at a very large audience for the end of summer. It also tests the network's ability to pivot yet again after what has been a tough year, paying $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit just as a trial was to begin, and firing popular personality Tucker Carlson shortly after the settlement. Fox debate moderators Bill Baier and Martha MacCallum say Trump's exit will give other candidates the chance to shine. Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who now works for Fox, says it was “a huge political miscalculation.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell have reportedly taken the next step in their relationship, tying the knot in Malibu over the weekend just a day before Tropical Storm Hilary beset the Southland.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — For whatever reason, Fyre Festival 2 is happening.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Months after Rihanna’s dramatic pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, the singer and her partner, ASAP Rocky, have welcomed their second child.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Disney World’s governing district have launched a battle against the company on a new front — free passes and discounts for employees. Board members already are involved in two lawsuits with Disney. In the latest incident, board members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District submitted a complaint to the state Inspector General on Monday. They claim that the millions of dollars in season passes, as well as discounts on hotels, merchandise, food and beverages, that their Disney-supporting predecessors provided employees of the governing district amount to unethical benefits and perks.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tori Spelling announced over the weekend that she was on her fourth day of a hospital stay without disclosing the reason for her hospitalization.
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
- AP
-
A New Mexico judge has set a February 2024 start date for the trial of a movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film. The judge on Monday scheduled the trial to run from Feb. 21 through March 6 in Santa Fe. Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the set on Oct. 21, 2021. The filming of “Rust” resumed this year in Montana under an agreement with the cinematographer’s widower that made him an executive producer.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“The Nun” star Bonnie Aarons is trying to conjure up the money she claims is rightfully hers.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Before Los Altos psychologist Eric FitzMedrud donned a pink tie and joined his wife for a date night to see the summer blockbuster movie “Barbie,” he was all too familiar with the anxiety that the character of Ken feels about his place in the world and in Barbie’s life.
- AP
-
Spanish singer Miguel Bosé says 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him, his two children and household staff for two hours while they ransacked the premises. Bosé wrote in his Instagram account on Monday that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery. But he described the ordeal as “very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant.” Bosé said the gang took his car and other possessions before leaving. It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend. On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway in a robbery.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
-
Seventy-five-year-old Alice Cooper has more miles on him than a 1968 Volkswagen, and in any given year, he’s probably on tour somewhere near you. A frequent creator of concept albums about alcoholism, serial killers, nightmares and Detroit, the shock rock king offers up another one on “Road,” whose 13 songs all deal with aspects of life as a touring rock band. Songs like “Welcome to the Show,” “Baby Please Don't Go,” and “100 More Miles” give a peek at Alice Cooper on the road, from inside the bus. The songwriting is clever and catchy and Cooper's full backing band, with its three-guitar attack, wrote and performed all the songs with him in the studio.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lana Del Rey, who got some virtual tongues-a-wagging this weekend for wearing platform slides and white to a wedding that wasn’t hers, appears to be making it up to befuddled fans by announcing a 10-date fall tour.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Renowned for making sad tunes sadder, song stylist extraordinaire Bettye LaVette was strikingly upbeat the other day, for two reasons.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Charles Martinet has “mamma”-ed his last “mia” as the voice of mustachioed video game icon Mario.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Marcie would hate the latest "Peanuts" special.