- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Lear made his mark as a television producer who strived to explore race relation issues through his famed sitcoms “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” And now, the Golden Globes will honor Lear with its TV special achievement trophy.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) —
- By HUIZHONG WU Associated Press
-
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese-Canadian singer says a Chinese corruption charge against her mother, who has been held in custody for six years, has been withdrawn but she remains in detention.
- By DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press
-
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kitsch or an extraordinary piece of art? Depends on who you ask.
My worst moment: ‘NCIS’ star Sean Murray explains he’s not a jock. Even if several shows have cast him that way
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
When he started out as an actor, Sean Murray never would have predicted a career with nearly two decades of job security playing Special Agent Timothy McGee for 18 seasons on the CBS drama “NCIS.”
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When the makers of Disney/Pixar's "Onward" approached five-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile to write an end-credits song, they didn't need to give her much direction.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Trash-eating unicorns. A tavern run by a manticore. Half a dad (the lower half) on a road trip with his kids long after his death. And actual family-based pathos. Pixar Animation's "Onward" is a personal journey set in a fantasy world.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.
“Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.” — Mel Brooks, who direct…
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the “The Last Picture Show” and Emmys for her comedic work in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other TV series, has died. She was 94.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Cloris Leachman, who won an Oscar for her role in the bleak coming-of-age movie “The Last Picture Show” and Emmy awards during a prolific television career that stretched back to the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at her home in Encinitas, Calif.
- By BETH HARRIS Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen Latifah thrives on going big. From writing and rapping at the start of her career to being an Oscar-nominated actress to producing, she has upended expectations for years.
Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actor also known as TV’s Phyllis Lindstrom, dies at 94, publicist says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actor also known as TV’s Phyllis Lindstrom, dies at 94, publicist says.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
There’s a kitchen-sink full of Serious Drama Cliches in the new Justin Timberlake film “Palmer,” about a high school football star turned convict who must help the young gender fluid boy with the addict mom next door while also trying to regain his footing in his small Louisiana hometown. It…
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A TV version of “The Great Gatsby” has reportedly been...green lit.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
That there is nothing novel about the basic premise of "Resident Alien," a showcase for actor Alan Tudyk premiering Thursday on Syfy, is not a problem. Indeed, in its very familiarity the template — extraterrestrial(s) stranded on and/or infiltrating Earth hides its/their identity — becomes …
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
FKA Twigs is reflecting on the “deeply horrific” racist abuse leveled at her by Robert Pattinson fans during the pair’s former relationship.
NEW YORK (AP) — Just when you thought Seth Rogen couldn't get any higher.
- The Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
The actors Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth have been friends for 20 years and that is plainly evident watching them play longtime lovers in the wrenchingly beautiful film “Supernova.”
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year's edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.