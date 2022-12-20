Jurors have reached a verdict at the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein and lawyers for both sides are headed to the courtroom, where the verdict will be read later Monday. Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks. After a monthlong trial, they had to make decisions on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts against the 70-year-old former movie mogul. Weinstein pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex. He still has more than 20 years left on his New York prison sentence after a rape and sexual assault conviction there in 2020.