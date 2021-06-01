Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland
Entertainment
AP

New foundation seeks to help LGBT rights movement in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Nobel laureate, a Netflix star and a fashion model are among the board members who helped launch an initiative Tuesday to raise money for LGBT rights groups in Poland, where gay men, lesbians, and bisexual and transgender people face a backlash from the country's cons…