- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
When a reader wrote to me, looking for a list of sunny movies to give to a friend facing tough times, it occurred to me: We all need that list.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The underdog story of this Academy Award season centers around a yak that marks the nation of Bhutan’s first Oscars submission of the century.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Despite more than two years of being anchored with family in Iceland and nearly as long without looming artistic deadlines, Björk sounded a little out of breath during a recent phone conversation from Reykjavik. She was on a walk outside during a break at the studio where she was putting fin…
Chicago’s David Pasquesi is in ‘Book of Boba Fett.’ We had some questions, including, what’s up with the head tentacles?
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Sometime within the first 15 minutes or so of the first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett,” the new “Star Wars” series on Disney+, there’s this guy with thick, meaty tentacles streaming out of his head who’s threatening Mr. Fett. But subtly so. He’s all like, Boba, I’m here represe…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Three years ago, Sujata Day decided to take the biggest leap of her career: she would direct and star in her own feature film, "Definition Please," about a 20-something former spelling bee champion still living at home in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 41 games played, more than 1,200 correct responses given and $1,382,800 won, Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign has finally come to a close.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A red suit coat and a hat. That's what some dancers were paid for more than 60 hours of work over a period of 10 days as part of the "field cast" during last year's Super Bowl LV halftime show featuring the Weeknd.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Amy Schneider’s historic 40-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!” came to an end Wednesday after Chicago multimedia librarian Rhone Talsma finished in first place with a score of $29,600 to Schneider's $19,600.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One word made all the difference Wednesday on “Jeopardy!”
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This story contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti jumped at the chance to represent porn star Stormy Daniels in 2018, saying he’d do it for a dollar, another California attorney testified Wednesday at Avenatti's criminal trial.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young's music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her experience objecting to shirtless scenes on the set of the hit HBO series.
- Matt Pearce and Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many popular digital content platforms have adopted “misinformation” policies to limit users from sharing inaccurate or misleading information like hyping unproven treatments or making wild accusations about federally approved vaccines.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hey hey, my, my, Neil Young is being pulled from Spotify.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
A train ride from Moscow to the arctic port city of Murmansk would not seem like the most likely setting for anything as warm as Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's “Compartment No. 6."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian West's sexually explicit past — and arguably her first claim to fame — is still dogging her decades later. And it came by way of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dune” and “The Walking Dead” actress Alicia Witt has broken her silence concerning “misconceptions” about her parents’ deaths after the couple was found in their Massachusetts home late last month.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
David Letterman is coming home.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Peter Robbins, the original voice of beloved Peanuts character Charlie Brown, has died. He was 65.
- AP
BOSTON (AP) — David Mugar, the businessman and philanthropist who transformed the Boston Pops July Fourth concert and fireworks show from a small local event into a nationally televised extravaganza, has died according to his family.