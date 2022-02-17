- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LGBTQ representation on scripted TV series has grown along with the footprint of streaming services, according to an annual study by the advocacy group GLAAD.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's greatest big-wave surfers, Brazil's Maya Gabeira, has embarked on a kid-friendly adventure.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Dune" earned 10 Oscar nominations ... but not one for its director, Denis Villeneuve. "House of Gucci's" Jared Leto was recognized for the 17 pounds of latex he wore, but not his finely honed Italian accent. And "The Power of the Dog" pretty much hauled in every possible nomination it could…
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
The Oscar Peterson Quartet brought its 1987 European tour to a close with an amazing night of music in Helsinki, Finland.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Two years ago, Eddie Vedder stood in a lounge-y Hollywood event space, packed with industry types and high-end speakers to premiere Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album, “Gigaton.” With a twinkle in his eye, Vedder hinted, as modestly as possible, he felt the band captured “a little sort of magic” …
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "I'm 65 years old now, and I need to learn, I need to change."
- Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Art imitates life imitates art for Precious Way. She is not just an aspiring rapper, but she also plays two of them — that's right, two — on TV: Jojo on ABC's drama "Queens" and Luscious T on ALLBLK sitcom "Partners in Rhyme."
- By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — A figure skater framed only by ragged ice gazes up, almost beseechingly. A goaltender sprawls inside a net, defeat written all over his limbs, even with his face obscured.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia and Death Cab for Cutie are among the eclectic group of artists set to perform at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Prabal Gurung blended his love for his adopted city of New York and his homeland of Nepal in a Fashion Week show featuring psychedelic flower prints imbued with a New York edginess.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's parent company says it has completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker. But for a news organization, it has chosen to leave questions unanswered.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over the libel lawsuit brought by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin against The New York Times said Wednesday that jurors knew before delivering their verdict that he’d already decided to rule against Palin but they said it didn't affect the outcome.
Joe Rogan $100 million. Richard Pryor $0. What comedians’ suits against streamers say about a deeply flawed model
- Nate Jackson and Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Last month, comedian Bill Engvall got a very nice email from Sirius XM-owned streamer Pandora, congratulating him on reaching over 600 million streams of his work on its platform from 227,000 monthly listeners. It sounded like a noteworthy milestone for a major headlining comedian, especiall…
Chris Cuomo reportedly accused of attacking young woman who denied his sexual advances before CNN fired him
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by the network days after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman a decade earlier, according to a new report.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have reportedly called off their engagement.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TelevisaUnivision has announced Vix, its new Spanish-language streaming brand, touted as the world's largest.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The inaugural Mill Valley Music Festival launches this May.
Linda Evangelista breaks silence, shares first photos after procedure that left her ‘brutally disfigured’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Linda Evangelista says she’s “done hiding” and shared her first photos since a cosmetic procedure left her “brutally disfigured” nearly five years ago.
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
It looks like Charles Barkley is sticking to his plan to retire from TNT when his contract expires.
‘Inventing Anna’ review: The con goes on, and on. But a good cast helps this 9-episode Netflix series
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A moderately engaging fraud, the nine-episode miniseries “Inventing Anna” brings up the question of focus, and sending a true-scam narrative down intersecting tracks.