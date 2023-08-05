Dennis The Menace

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan brings twin sons along for training camp visit
Sports
Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan brings twin sons along for training camp visit

  • By CHARLES ODUM - AP Sports Writer

Matt Ryan brought the No. 2 jersey back to the Atlanta Falcons' training camp. This time, however, the jerseys were worn by Ryan’s 5-year-old twins, Johnny and Thomas. Ryan, the most accomplished quarterback in Falcons history, returned as a sideline spectator, perhaps gathering notes for his new career as a TV analyst. Ryan played 14 seasons with Atlanta from 2008 through 2021 before he was granted his trade request and spent the 2022 season with Indianapolis. Ryan joined CBS as an analyst in May. He did not retire as a player but is not with a team in training camp.

Q&A: Keith Urban talks 2024 album, Vegas residency, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Q&A: Keith Urban talks 2024 album, Vegas residency, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

On Thursday, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Keith Urban was among its class of 2023 inductees. The news arrived live from Columbia Studio A, just a block and a half from where the country music superstar stayed when he first landed in the Music City from Australia in 1989, hoping to make a name for himself. He says getting into the hall of fame would have been unbelievable to him at the time. Urban discussed the craft of songwriting, his forthcoming studio album out in 2024 — the longest break he's had between albums since the start of his career — heading back to Las Vegas for an extended residency and beyond.

Star soprano Anna Netrebko sues Met Opera over its decision to cut ties over Russia-Ukraine war

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Soprano Anna Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, has sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations. The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” after it severed ties with her. The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.

What to know ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting
What to know ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

It has been three years since hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet following an altercation with the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. In the summer of 2020, the pair shared an SUV leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan testified that she exited the vehicle when Lanez fired at her. In December, a jury convicted Lanez of three felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence and Lanez faces deportation to his native Canada. The litigation has inspired public discourse on misogynoir, gender violence, the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, online harassment and beyond.

Randall Park adapts a favorite graphic novel for his feature debut 'Shortcomings'
Randall Park adapts a favorite graphic novel for his feature debut 'Shortcomings'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Randall Park was a struggling actor when he first encountered Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel “Shortcomings” in 2007. The story focused on a twentysomething Japanese American man named Ben, who is trying to find himself in the Bay Area along with his girlfriend Miko and best friend Alice, who is a lesbian. They are all flawed, complex and figuring things out, sometimes inelegantly. Park was obsessed and wanted it to be a film, with him starring. It would take about 15 years for “Shortcomings” the movie to happen, but instead of playing Ben he got a better gig: Director. The film opens in theaters Friday.