- Matt Brennan and Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When the news leaked last week that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards was circling one of the most coveted jobs in television — the venerable quiz show’s host — the reaction was swift and largely disappointed. After a months-long stretch of rotating guest hosts pitched as a kind o…
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lil Wayne admits it's been a rough couple of weeks in the Carter household for sports fandom.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
By the age of 15, Patricia Williams had been the victim of sexual abuse and given birth to two children. A few years later, she became a drug dealer and got shot twice.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Daniel Durant's origins story sounds like the kind they give superheroes in comic books. He isn't a superhero (yet) but the Duluth resident is about to be a movie star.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Despite the generational gap, the affinity between Aretha Franklin and Jennifer Hudson is multiplicative.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Anita Hill educated a nation about workplace sexual harassment back in 1991 with calm, deliberate testimony against Clarence Thomas. And today, 30 years later, she speaks in the same measured tones, eschewing dramatic declarations — especially of victory — and sounding more l…
- By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland.
- AP
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized for a fall last week, according to an Instagram post made by his medical team on Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — We're accustomed to movies — usually adventures, like “Indiana Jones” — with lines that traverse the globe and pinball between global capitals, showing us where our characters are traveling. “The Lost Leonardo,” a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci paint…
- AP
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have confirmed that two members a hip-hop group with ties to the multiplatinum rap group Wu-Tang Clan were fatally shot Tuesday in Portland, Oregon.
- By DAVE CAMPBELL - AP Sports Writer
More than three decades after “Field of Dreams” seeped into the country's cultural consciousness, with a one-year delay caused by the pandemic, one of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally gets the opportunity to host real major league ball.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly will face an anonymous jury made up of seven men and five women when his New York City sex trafficking trial goes forward next week with opening statements.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News is bringing a little of the NFL to its morning show, hiring former football player Nate Burleson as one of the three co-hosts of “CBS This Morning.”
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand again at his Los Angeles murder trial to reflect on happy moments in his life in New York with two women prosecutors allege he would later kill.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Looks like it’s Double Jeopardy! time for Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik, who have been named as host of the syndicated “Jeopardy!” program and host of its prime-time shows and spinoffs, respectively.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and an actor herself who made a memorable appearance in her father’s “Strangers on a Train” and championed his work in the decades following his death, has died at age 93.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Want to own one of the Bay Area’s most fabled music publications?
- AP
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
