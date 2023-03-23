The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAM METZ - Associated Press
The daughters of a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to appear on Thursday as a trial about the pair’s 2016 ski collision continues. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson's two daughters will likely testify about the broken ribs and lasting brain damage that their father Terry Sanderson claims he sustained after he and Paltrow crashed at one of North America’s most upscale ski resorts seven years ago. Paltrow has claimed that Sanderson was actually the culprit in the collision and her attorneys are expected to question the daughters about Sanderson's mentions of her fame.
- By ALEX VEIGA - AP Business Writer
Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason, all agreed to pay more than $400,000 combined to settle the claims. That's according to the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. Two others, rapper Soulja Boy and pop singer Austin Mahone, did not reach a settlement. The SEC claims the celebrities were paid to promote Tronix and BitTorrent, crypto asset securities that were illegally offered for sale.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wendi McLendon-Covey shared her thoughts Tuesday on her TV husband, Jeff Garlin, exiting "The Goldbergs" after an investigation into his behavior on set.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Aaron Sorkin says he's taking a new approach to his health after he suffered a stroke in November.
Gisele Bündchen breaks silence about Tom Brady split, addresses ‘absurd’ dating and ultimatum rumors
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Gisele Bündchen is finally opening up about her divorce from Tom Brady and the rumors that have plagued her ever since.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Hemming Willis celebrated their ivory wedding anniversary by remembering their 2019 vow renewal.
- By RANDALL CHASE - Associated Press
Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company are tangling over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. The argument is at the heart of both sides’ attempt to persuade a Delaware judge that he should grant summary judgment in their favor and avoid a trial scheduled to start next month. The trial would focus in part on media protections afforded in a nearly six-decade-old libel standard. Dominion Voting Systems claims that Fox program hosts repeatedly allowed allies of former President Donald Trump to falsely claim the company's machines were responsible for Trump’s election loss.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“John Wick: Chapter 4″ is the ultraviolent “An American in Paris” we needed, I suppose. And not only in Paris. Keanu Reeves, returning as the inhumanly cool assassin, grieving widower and indestructible killing machine John Wick, zigzags from New York to Osaka to Berlin, winding up in the Ci…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Co-host Hoda Kotb was absent from "Today" this week after her youngest daughter returned home from spending several days in an intensive care unit.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
It’s one of the great ironies of cinema that many — not all, but many — of the most seemingly arthouse filmmakers make some of the most approachable films. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne are imposing names in cinema; the Belgian brothers have twice won the Palme d’Or. But you would be hard pressed to find many filmmakers who have beaten a more humanistic path, trailing working-class protagonists with handheld cameras and deep wells of empathy. It’s been nearly a decade, though, since the Dardennes made a real impression. But in “Tori and Lokita,” a heart-wrenching immigrant drama that opens in theaters Friday, they make a thrilling return to form.
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been finalized along with a $100,000 fine against the company that bankrolled the movie “Rust.” Environment Department spokesman Matthew Maez confirmed Tuesday the conclusion of the state's workplace safety probe. Separately, Baldwin and a weapons supervisor have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
- AP
Florence Pugh plays a New Jersey 20-something whose life is upended when she gets into a car crash that kills her future sister-in-law and brother-in-law and leaves her addicted to painkillers in Zach Braff's new film “A Good Person.” On her messy road to recovery, she befriends her ex-fiance's father, Daniel, played by Morgan Freeman. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “it is so earnestly done, with genuinely good writing and performances, but it’s still a bit baffling why Braff chose this story to write about his own grief.” “A Good Person,” rated R, opens in theaters Friday.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
Celebrity stylist Law Roach helped reinvent Zendaya and turned Celine Dion into a fashion icon. Last week, he shocked the fashion world when he announced his retirement from dressing the rich and famous. On Tuesday, Roach told The Associated Press in Los Angeles that he plans to work on his health after 13 years as a Hollywood stylist. He said he's had nothing but support from the industry after his surprise announcement. Roach has dressed Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Dion and many other top celebrities. He helped transition Zendaya from Disney kid to grownup A-lister and the two enjoy a close bond.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Tennessee has long championed its musical and creative communities, but some musicians and artists feel threatened by its new laws targeting trans youth and drag performances. Grammy-winning artists took to stages this week, alongside drag performers and trans and queer singer-songwriters, to raise money for LGBTQ support organizations and to encourage music fans to vote. Adeem the Artist is a non-binary singer-songwriter from East Tennessee. They say the laws challenge their livelihood and family. Drag artists like Justine Van De Blair said she is able to support herself with her creative outlet, but she doesn't know what will happen when the laws take effect.
- Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A few red hot chefs and one Red Hot Chili Pepper are heading to the 4th Annual BeachLife Festival as part of the event’s food and punk art offerings.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The soap opera “The Young and the Restless” celebrates its 50th anniversary this month as the No. 1 daytime drama for 35 consecutive years. Created by the late William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, “The Young and the Restless” concerns the goings-on of several Midwestern families. Among the cake-flinging food fights and evil twins, there have also been important firsts — it aired the first live facelift on TV, became the first daytime drama character to have a mastectomy and, perhaps most importantly, it welcomed leading Black actors in the 1980s before many other soaps.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Murder Mystery 2" star Jennifer Aniston gave her co-star Adam Sandler a gentle ribbing on Tuesday's "Tonight Show," weighing in on his affinity for under-dressing and his thoughts on her dating life — even how far he's come to be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor…
- By The Associated Press
Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier. The duo were initially unable to agree to financial terms on an agreement, which led to DirecTV losing the rights to distribute Newsmax programming on Jan. 25. The companies said Wednesday that they’ve now reached a multiyear distribution deal that will see the Newsmax channel return to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse starting on Thursday.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Organizers of the Fire Island Dance Festival announced Tuesday that the annual event will take place July 14-16.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Alexander Skarsgard — known for his roles in “True Blood,” “Big Little Lies” and most recently “Succession” — has confirmed that he’s a proud new papa.
- AP
Prince William has traveled to Poland for a surprise visit that underscores Britain’s support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion. The heir to the throne met on Wednesday with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow, a city of 200,000 people in southeastern Poland that has become a hub for shipments of military and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine. William also plans to tour a Warsaw center that houses about 300 recent arrivals from Ukraine. On Thursday, he will meet with President Andrzej Duda and to talk with young Ukrainians who are working and studying in Poland.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke sustained "minor injuries" in a Malibu car accident last week amid an ongoing downpour in Los Angeles County, police confirmed Wednesday to CNN.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Steven Spielberg is bringing “Smash” to Broadway.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Fact, fiction, and feeling collide and combine in Stephen Frears’ “The Lost King,” written by Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope, an adaptation of the book “The Lost King: The Search for Richard III.” This unique and lively mystery based on a true story comes from the team behind the Oscar-nominated…