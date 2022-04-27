- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 18:
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Wonderfully entertaining novel about lessons in life, love and business centered around one family's suburban Chicago restaurant.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
In the mid-’90s, Don Winslow had already published a handful of novels when he decided to fill the gaps in his literary education by reading through a list of the great books of world literature.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A group of idealistic Unitarians search for a new minister and find that they agree on very little.
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"A Thousand Ways to Pay Attention" by: Rebecca Schiller; The Experiment (304 pages, $25.95)
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: The deceptively quiet and devastating story of a lonely young woman within a sexist and shifting South Korean society.
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Karen Baum Gordon knows how to tell a story, and most of all, how to begin one. From the moment you open her memoir, "The Last Letter," you’re hooked.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An immersive debut novel about a Black actress in Victorian London.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave" by Meredith May; Park Row Books (296 pages, $24.99)
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe has done it all. She's an accomplished musician, activist, actor, fashion icon — and, with the release of "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer" earlier this month, a published author.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Need an excuse to keep obsessing over Wordle? Read on.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — DreamWorks Animation's "The Bad Guys" opens with what seems like a routine meet-up between best friends.
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
If Kentucky Derby fashion had a baby with a 2022 prom season you would have a style baby prime for “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.” Sit with that for a minute.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — The last time Girl Talk rocked Pittsburgh, Joe Biden was the vice president, Donald Trump had yet to come down the escalator, and a coronavirus, for all people knew, was something that happened to your computer.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Every once and a while, we get something that pushes the musical theater form completely, taking an utterly unforgettable, idiosyncratic trip. Add Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop” to the list that includes “Fun Home” and “Angels in America,” says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey, a tuneful show about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man. The hero is haunted by a Greek chorus of voices — his thoughts as well as homophobic family members — who pummel, undercut and berate him. The musical is astonishing, challenging and awesome.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Now that would be a Broadway baby.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It was a big (little) break-up after all.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When word exploded online Monday that Elon Musk had struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion — a deal that still faces shareholder approval — many users announced they were leaving the social platform.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Wicked” director Jon M. Chu is through accepting limits. He’s expanding his big-screen take on the hit musical into two movies.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sony Pictures has cast Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny as El Muerto, the first Latinx superhero to lead a live-action Marvel film. But some Marvel fans are skeptical of the studio giant's approach to the project.
- Kristina Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Viola Davis would like critics to remember there’s a person behind any performance — including her recent portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama.