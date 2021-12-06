- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
At the beginning of Steven Spielberg's brilliantly directed "West Side Story," the Jets whistle, snap their fingers and pirouette around New York, a city that looms and sprawls but is still nowhere big enough to contain their brash, combative energy. So far, so familiar. But anyone who grew …
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes will start receiving their awards on Monday in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times.
My worst moment: Melissa Gilbert and the perils of being on the set of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ with cowboys and their spit cups
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Melissa Gilbert is in Chicago for the next two months, starring in the play “When Harry Met Rehab,” playing opposite “Frasier” alum Dan Butler.
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
When it came time to pick a closing track for the Temptations' 60th anniversary album, Otis Williams reached back. Waaay back.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
In the upcoming apocalypse comedy "Don't Look Up," megawatt movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers from Michigan State University who discover a giant comet hurtling toward Earth that will end humanity in approximately six and a half months.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
This is an animated comedy in which a robot uprising aims to rid Earth of all humans. But we're not going to talk about that.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Three movies with international flavor — a French film about Japanese mountaineers, an American studio release set in a mythologized Southeast Asia and an anime from a Japanese master set largely in a virtual world — deserve long looks in the race for the 2022 animated feature Oscar.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amin Nawabi sits for the camera and closes his eyes in the Danish hybrid documentary "Flee" — an intimate portrait of the lasting traumas of displacement and one of the most humane films of the year. He breathes in deeply and the distant memories start trickling out, punctuated in long-ago f…
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber performed to a packed crowd in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in Saudi Arabia, singing some of his most popular hits. The Sunday night concert took place even as human rights campaigners and activists called on Bieber to cancel his performance t…
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Allyship, an old noun made new again, is Dictionary.com's word of the year.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s.
- By KELLI KENNEDY - Associated Press
-
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami's Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz.
- AP
-
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana's state historic sites will host a traditional French sing-along event on Dec. 11.
- By DON BABWIN - Associated Press
-
CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor's trial resumes Monday will be whether or not he will tell his side of the story.
- By SHANNON HEUPEL, Montgomery Advertiser
-
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — There was a time during the pandemic when Jacoby Browder, a Birmingham native who grew up around Prattville, was unemployed for around seven months. Add to that the pressure of being the non-working partner in a relationship and caring for a child, and Browder found h…
- AP
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country musician Stonewall Jackson, who sang on the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and had No. 1 hits with “Waterloo” and others, died Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.
Jeff Garlin addresses misconduct allegations on ‘The Goldbergs,’ says he’s been subject of HR investigation for 3 years
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jeff Garlin has denied several allegations of misconduct that lower-level staffers had accused him of on the set of “The Goldbergs.”
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
CNN has fired Chris Cuomo following revelations over his involvement in managing the sexual harassment scandal that forced his brother Andrew to resign as governor of New York.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday, four days after suspending him for aiding his brother Andrew’s sexual-harassment defense.
- AP
-
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday.
- By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Most Americans know Native Americans endured atrocities after the arrival of European settlers: wars, disease, stolen land.