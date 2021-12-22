- By ARITZ PARRA - Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spaniards looking for a respite from the pandemic’s gloom and doom turned their attention Wednesday to a rite that for more than two centuries has marked the beginning of the festive period: the country’s bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo,” or “The Fat One.”
- By FRANCISCO SECO - Associated Press
KONYA, Turkey (AP) — Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lady Gaga had been holding back.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
One of Thomas Lennon’s most indelible comedic roles might be that of Lt. Jim Dangle of the “Reno 911!” franchise, which began as a TV series and has continued on with the occasional movie, including the latest, “Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon” premiering on Paramount+ and timed for holiday viewing.
Commentary: As 'Harry Potter' films celebrate 20th anniversary, one critic recalls watching nephew grow up with them
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
When I look back on the eight "Harry Potter" movies, the first of which just celebrated its 20th anniversary, what strikes me most about the experience isn't what was happening on screen — it's what was happening in the seat next to mine. As the Seattle Times movie critic, I was lucky enough…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The only man for the job may be the worst option possible.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ever since 2019, when he was first announced as the new face of "Blade" during a star-studded Marvel Comic-Con panel, Mahershala Ali has been skillfully dodging questions about the upcoming vampire hunter reboot.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At the height of "I Love Lucy," TV's insanely popular '50s sitcom starring real-life spouses Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the Red Scare nearly brought down Hollywood's most famous redhead. Or did it?
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Everything's fine until the robot butlers go crazy.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
Sparkling essays on a wide range of topics from a self-described "intellectual vagabond."
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Baggage" by Alan Cumming; Dey Street (270 pages, $27.99)
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
A probing character study with insightful perspectives on addiction and single parenthood.
- Trisha Collopy - Star Tribune (TNS)
Compelling stories of immigrants — many of whom settled in Minnesota — are told in powerful words and illustrations in this graphic novel.
- Jenny Shank - Star Tribune (TNS)
A mother and son hiding decades-old secrets struggle to harmonize in Neel Patel's first novel.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
All kinds of books are good, but physical books can have a magical beauty.
- Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)
The wrong man: inside the world of a Somali sailor hanged for murder.
- Glenn C. Altschuler - Star Tribune (TNS)
A social history of Concord in the 19th century examines the ways changes in the town influenced Emerson and Thoreau.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bette Midler is sorry she insulted you, West Virginia, by characterizing the state’s entire population as “poor, illiterate and strung out.” But she still thinks your Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, doesn’t have “a shred of conscience” and, along with his family, is “part of a criminal ente…
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Football and other forms of televised competition — the season finales of some popular reality shows — dominated the Nielsen company's weekly list of the most popular shows on television.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News defended Jesse Watters on Tuesday after he used the phrase “kill shot” in a speech urging young conservatives to confront Dr. Anthony Fauci in public with a hostile interview.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
A four-part docuseries about Bill Cosby is coming to Showtime in January.