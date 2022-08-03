Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners
  • By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer

Country superstar Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman from the Oklahoma investment family. Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020 received plenty of attention once it yielded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. However, her fellow honoree Hill, through her Lyda Hill Philanthropies, was also an early donor to what would become the Moderna vaccine. The 2022 honorees will receive their medals in a private ceremony in New York on Oct. 13.

Nobody wanted to make 'Squid Game.' Now it's making history

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — For a very long time, no one wanted to make "Squid Game." No one, that is, but creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Then one of Korea's biggest stars, suave box office champion Lee Jung-jae, signed on to play the show's grubby, compromised hero, and the deeply symbolic, met…

Review: 'Groundglass,' by Kathryn Savage

  • Abby Manzella - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: Minneapolis writer Kathryn Savage mourns her father's death and the environmental disasters that affect all of us.

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The group’s board of governors made the announcement Tuesday. The 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt" becomes the first Asian American and fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. As academy president, Yang succeeds outgoing David Rubin, the casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.

Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of July 25

  • AP

Game shows and contests are the summer TV fare of choice. That's according to the Nielsen ratings. Last week's most-watched program was “America's Got Talent,” with just shy of 6.5 million viewers. Taken together, game and competition shows accounted for half of the top 20.  But the No. 2 show, with 6 million viewers, was “60 Minutes Presents.” It revisits the news magazine's past stories. Other shows with summer appeal were “America's Funniest Home Videos" and series reruns including “FBI,” “The Neighborhood" and “Young Sheldon.” On the news side, three editions of Fox News Channel's “Tucker Carlson Tonight” made the top 20 viewership list.

Review: 'Bullet Train' goes off the rails, but Pitt doesn't
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In the mold of Guy Ritchie movies and the “Deadpool” films, “Bullet Train" proudly opts for style over substance. Aboard the film's speeding locomotive ride are at least five assassins, one venomous reptile, countless glib slo-mo action sequences, and one bucket-hat wearing Brad Pitt. It’s a lot of ingredients that go into this candy-colored, battle royale of a movie. But the only one that really matters is that last one. Pitt's charm does wonders for the movie, making it rise to the level of watchable, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Bullet Train” opens in theaters Friday.