The “Toy Story” films, once an almost perfect trilogy, were already stretching toward infinity and beyond with “Toy Story 4,” a nine-years-later-sequel that was perhaps propelled less by a need for narrative closure than it was box-office imperatives. What’s compelling “Lightyear” is even harder to say, but there is a bland, vaguely “Planes” feeling here that smacks of a straight-to-video spinoff, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Ironically, it’s the first Pixar film in more than two years to debut exclusively in theaters. It opens Friday.