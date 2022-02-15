Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Tory Burch mixes daywear and sportswear for luxury line

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Tory Burch says she’s noticed women don’t want to have rules about what they can wear and when they can wear it. They want to dress on their own terms and she’s helping them do it with her new collection.

Ap
AP

Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.

Ap
AP

Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650M movie deal scam

  • AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals.

Judge dismisses Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times
Ap
AP

Judge dismisses Palin libel lawsuit against NY Times

  • By TOM HAYS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars
Ap
AP

Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

  • By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.

New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'
Ap
AP

New fresh prince Jabari Banks is ready to conquer 'Bel-Air'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jabari Banks knew he was close to getting the starring role of Will in “ Bel-Air,” the dramatic take of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but his confidence started to wane when he was asked to do one more Zoom audition with show director Morgan Cooper.

Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' after suspension
Ap
AP

Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' after suspension

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” on Monday after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust, expressing surprise at some people who had reached out to her during her absence.