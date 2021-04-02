The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Amy Kaufman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Bryan Callen has abandoned his quest to sue the husband of a woman who says the comedian raped her.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Cardi B’s international stock is going up.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Stone has had just as much drama in real life than in her numerous film roles.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Mia Farrow, recently in the spotlight for the HBO limited series "Allen v. Farrow," posted a statement Wednesday evening on social media regarding the deaths of three of her 14 children since 2000.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The popular Adult Swim comedy “Rick and Morty” will move forward as a more kid-friendly program, titled “Rick and Morty Babies,” for the new Adult Swim Junior.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest member of the “Law & Order” franchise has a familiar face playing a familiar character, but producer Dick Wolf says he’s switching up the storytelling.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Stories are back on the cover of Kansas City’s Northeast News this week after the newspaper intentionally printed a blank front page of its previous edition to show community members what they'd miss if the newspaper folded.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A former Texas sheriff has been charged for the second time with evidence tampering in an investigation into the death in custody of a Black man that was filmed by the police reality TV series “Live PD,” officials announced Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Hulu will produce a documentary series based on “ The 1619 Project,” stories in The New York Times that examined the legacy of slavery in America dating from the arrival of the first slave ship from Africa.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Deja Vu" is right.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Detective Elliot Stabler is back in the Dick Wolf universe, but it’s very different world.
- By The Associated Press
1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
“CSI” is coming back to CBS.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
All that glitters is gold for “Dancing with the Stars.”
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The final season of ‘Supergirl’ will hit home for viewers.
- Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
Paul Simon has sold his extensive song catalog to Sony.
- Aida Ylanan Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans of musician FKA twigs saw something familiar after watching the new music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" when it debuted Friday.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When cameras in courtrooms emerged in the 1990s, Court TV was the groundbreaking cable network that gave the viewers a front-row seat to the notorious trials of William Kennedy Smith, O.J. Simpson and the Menendez brothers.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Intimacy in relationships is so often about feeling seen. And for Byron Gogol, the tech billionaire at the center of the seriocomic HBO Max series “Made for Love,” there’s no better way to ensure his wife, a long-haired beauty named Hazel, feels understood than to surreptitiously implant a c…
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new child is introduced this month on the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” who is a little different. He's sensitive to loud noises and he likes doing things his way, in his time.