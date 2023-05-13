Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

On the front lines of the writers strike, meet the true rat czar of NYC: Scabby the Rat

  • By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press

For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.

Ap
AP

On the front lines of the writers strike, meet the true rat czar of NYC: Scabby the Rat

  • By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press

For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.

Review: Jonas Brothers' 'The Album' is a summer hit for incurable romantics
Ap
AP

Review: Jonas Brothers' 'The Album' is a summer hit for incurable romantics

  • By MARTINA REBECCA INCHINGOLO - The Associated Press

Married with kids, the Jonas Brothers are all about love on their new album ‘The Album," where every lyric hides a nudge to their homes. The brother pop trio bring that carefree vibe they are known for with experimentation into new genres that make it more special and fresh. The Associated Press’ Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that the brothers, who broke hearts all over the world as they said, ‘I do,’ reflect in the album about fatherhood and sibling dynamics.  Jonas Brothers’ “The Album” is a celebration of love in all its forms, The album is out now.

Ap
AP

Margaret Qualley addresses rumors that Lana Del Rey song spoiled her wedding date

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

With her lively, unpredictable performances, Margaret Qualley has become one of today's most vivid screen presences. She has been nominated for Emmys for her roles in "Fosse/Verdon" and "Maid" and has also appeared in films such as Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood," Claire…

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 2024 in 'An Enemy of the People'
Ap
AP

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 2024 in 'An Enemy of the People'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Jeremy Strong is going from a corporate boardroom on TV to a whistleblower on Broadway. The actor who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO television series “Succession” has signed on to play a man who tries to expose water contamination in a Norwegian spa town in Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play “An Enemy of the People.” The play has had a rewrite from Amy Herzog, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” just won a Tony nomination. Producers say "An Enemy of the People'' will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be revealed later. The rest of the cast will be announced later.

Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour
Ap
AP

Jonas Brothers release new album, plan to prioritize mental health on upcoming tour

  • By SIAN WATSON - Associated Press

After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage. Their tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. With young families, they're “quicker to return home” and also plan to prioritize mental health to avoid burnout.

Ap
AP

Movie review: ‘R.M.N.’ lays bare racial, tribal conflicts in Europe

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Unfolding in a linguistic Tower of Babel and featuring a swirling mixture of mostly European DNA, Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or nomiee “R.M.N.” (Romanian abbreviation for “Magnetic Resonance Imaging”) kicks off with Matthias ( Marin Grigore), the film’s nearly monosyllabic, Romanian (more or …