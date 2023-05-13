Married with kids, the Jonas Brothers are all about love on their new album ‘The Album," where every lyric hides a nudge to their homes. The brother pop trio bring that carefree vibe they are known for with experimentation into new genres that make it more special and fresh. The Associated Press’ Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that the brothers, who broke hearts all over the world as they said, ‘I do,’ reflect in the album about fatherhood and sibling dynamics. Jonas Brothers’ “The Album” is a celebration of love in all its forms, The album is out now.