- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Maybe you saw "Dune" and found it cold and a little bit tiresome in the way it seemed to be allergic to fun. Or perhaps you found Denis Villeneuve's epic adaptation arresting and involving, full of meaning and spectacle and can't wait for "Dune: Part II" to drop in 2023.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In a sense, Paul Schrader is alone in his room, making movies about a man alone in his room, both immersed in their professions and drawn alongside larger issues.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Grand Canyon” struck a nerve when it hit movie theaters 30 years ago.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spencer Elden, the 30-year-old artist who was photographed naked as a baby for the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album, is still pursuing his federal personal injury and child pornography lawsuit against the band.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Seeking to broaden the appeal of its streaming service Peacock, NBCUniversal said Thursday said it plans to launch a Latino-focused programming hub, Tplus, on the platform.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Musician John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross teared up while swapping stories about their love for Bob Saget — and Saget's love for them — while they were retrieving their mutual friend's car from the airport Wednesday.
- Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is being investigated for criminal battery by Los Angeles police after he allegedly punched a fan who asked for his autograph outside a downtown nightclub early Thursday, authorities said.
- Los Angeles Times - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
SUNDAY
- By The Associated Press
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are breaking up after nearly 17 years together and more than four years of marriage, saying they still love each other but are freeing the other to go on with their lives.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have confirmed that they're vampires — er, I mean, engaged.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Even now, more than half a century after it came out, “Be My Baby” has the power to overwhelm.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A spinoff of director James Gunn’s reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which came out just six months ago, the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” might be the closest thing to a comic book adaptation that appeals to my sensibilities. It’s ridiculous and knows it’s ridiculous, with a fully R-rated Saturd…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Matt Brennan and Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
EDITORS: The following contains spoilers from the season finale of “Station Eleven.”
‘Scream’ review: It’s smug, bloody and fairly entertaining. Neve Campbell leads a better cast than this latest sequel deserves
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Everything new is old again. In 1978, the year “Halloween” came out, the stage thriller “Deathtrap” opened on Broadway, with a plot (like its reference point, “Sleuth”) about a desperate mystery writer tempted, lethally, by the persistent clichés of his chosen genre. Like a lot of fabulously…
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king ruled out Thursday using, for now at least, the royal family's “Golden Carriage,” one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — “Wahala” by Nikki May (William Morrow/Custom House)