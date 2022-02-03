- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When she agreed to play Pamela Anderson, Lily James expected she'd eventually receive the "Baywatch" star's blessing.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "The Worst Person in the World" has been one of the best things to happen to actress Renate Reinsve and filmmaker Joachim Trier. The film won Reinsve the best actress prize when it premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival and has been joyously received as it continued to p…
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Tupac Shakur has risen multiple times since his death in 1996.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
They may be older, more weathered and in at least one case, a lot grayer. But the "Jackass" gang — that merry band of Gen-X rascals — has hardly lost a step.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The mother of Cheslie Kryst has issued a statement mourning the loss of her daughter after the Miss USA winner's death was ruled a suicide.
Rudy Giuliani revealed on 'The Masked Singer'; Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke storm off set, reports say
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — He was “America’s Mayor” but never an American Idol.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for EPSPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Dan Hicks had a short drive from his home to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the past two years to call the French Open and some World Cup skiing events. He didn't imagine he would be doing it for an Olympics, though.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
There is a fallacy of youthful restlessness that’s easy to forget when it’s mostly in the rearview mirror: It’s possible to both not know what you want while also being pretty sure of what you don’t. Becoming who you are isn’t some coherent, linear path with a definitive ending that comes in…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Having solved his Samantha Jones problem, “And Just Like That...” executive producer and co-creator Michael Patrick King is realistic about one thing: Kim Cattrall won’t be back in the “Sex and the City” universe.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Social media is rallying to get an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor on "The View" after co-host Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from the show for her remarks on the genocide.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After two years of virtual programming, the South by Southwest Film Festival has announced the program for its return to an in-person event. The festival will close with the long-awaited Season 3 premiere of the FX series "Atlanta." As previously announced, the opening night film will be the…
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
You wanted your MTV. Decades later, will widespread exposure on that video channel lead to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Janet Jackson’s buzzy new documentary series was a hit, garnering more than 15 million viewers overall, Lifetime and A&E Network said.
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘The View’ co-hosts ignore her suspension for Holocaust comments in first show back
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The View” co-hosts barely acknowledged that Whoopi Goldberg was missing from the table Wednesday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
John Bradley was over the moon about the chance to make a science-fiction space thriller that also explores real world humanity.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mary Trump has added her name to the list of personalities no longer wanting to be associated with Spotify.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Veteran blues singer Anita White and the country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum have settled their dueling lawsuits over who gets to use the name Lady A.
Actress Susan Sarandon retweets message comparing cops at funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera to ‘fascists’
- Rocco Parascandola - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Actress Susan Sarandon in an eyebrow-raising tweet has called into question the need for police in New York City — and she did it by reposting a message likening cops at the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to fascists.
- By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press
“Otherlands: Journeys in Earth's Extinct Ecosystems,” by Thomas Halliday (Random House)