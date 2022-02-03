Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
Get to know 'The Worst Person in the World': One of the year's first must-see movies

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — "The Worst Person in the World" has been one of the best things to happen to actress Renate Reinsve and filmmaker Joachim Trier. The film won Reinsve the best actress prize when it premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival and has been joyously received as it continued to p…

'Jackass Forever' review: Hard pain, harder laughs

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

They may be older, more weathered and in at least one case, a lot grayer. But the "Jackass" gang — that merry band of Gen-X rascals — has hardly lost a step.

Remote Games: NBC announcers ready to call action from US

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Dan Hicks had a short drive from his home to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the past two years to call the French Open and some World Cup skiing events. He didn't imagine he would be doing it for an Olympics, though.

Review: Finding yourself in ‘The Worst Person in the World’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There is a fallacy of youthful restlessness that’s easy to forget when it’s mostly in the rearview mirror: It’s possible to both not know what you want while also being pretty sure of what you don’t. Becoming who you are isn’t some coherent, linear path with a definitive ending that comes in…

'Atlanta' Season 3 premiere to close in-person 2022 SXSW Film Festival

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After two years of virtual programming, the South by Southwest Film Festival has announced the program for its return to an in-person event. The festival will close with the long-awaited Season 3 premiere of the FX series "Atlanta." As previously announced, the opening night film will be the…