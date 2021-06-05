- By JENNY KANE Reno Gazette Journal
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Richard Lopez was a sophomore in high school when he got his first car. He traded his home stereo system to get it.
- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The first cruise ship leaving Venice since the pandemic is set to depart Saturday amid protests by activists demanding that the ship be rerouted out the fragile lagoon, especially Giudecca Canal through the city's historic center.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A group of Mississippi residents gathered on a sleepy, dusty Delta day to remember the fictional Billy Joe McAllister where — as the 1967 hit song had it — he ended his life when he jumped off the Tallahatchie bridge.
- By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the stars of the popular Nickelodeon children's show “Drake & Josh” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended his 2017 concert in Ohio when she was 15.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
It takes place indoors, like much of our last year did. It mixes laughter with pain. And it features a performer trying to make sense of it all, both the immediate and the larger context of life at this moment, and nearly driving himself crazy in the process.
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After arriving as one of Netflix’s top original series in early May, the American superhero fantasy series “Jupiter’s Legacy” has already been canceled — and the cast is not taking it well.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With Netflix citing "family reasons," John Boyega has abruptly exited the lead role in the upcoming film "Rebel Ridge" a week into shooting.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian felt like a failure as her marriage to Kanye West was crumbling earlier this year.
- By SHAWN MARSH Associated Press
The Statue of Liberty could be getting some company from her native France.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Los Angeles punk sensations the Linda Lindas have no idea if the "poser" and "jerkface" who inspired their viral hit "Racist, Sexist Boy" is aware of their overnight fame.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
The Cure is ready to take fans “From There to Here” and “From Here to There.”
- Martha Ross The Mercury News (TNS)
Tom Cruise has been forced to self-isolate after 14 members of the “Mission: Impossible” cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19, a report says, delaying the United Kingdom production for the seventh “Mission” film in the franchise yet again.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Artists including Chloe x Halle, Black Thought of the Roots and H.E.R. have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for Apple Music.
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Before the pandemic, Wing Lam and his wife, Kelly, used to go out three nights a week. Now, it's just one night.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
A drifter is sent to a remote house to look over a man's niece for a few days. He'll be paid handsomely for his time. Ah, but there's a caveat: he must wear a leather harness and stay chained to a stake in the basement at all times.