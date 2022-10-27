A new exhibit celebrating King Tut is about to land in several cities with a very modern twist, taking a digital look at the boy king for the Instagram age. Not a single golden treasure or artifact is on view at “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience.” Instead, high-resolution digital projections of Tutankhamun’s world are splashed along walls and floors as visitors walk through nine galleries that chart his life, death and world. The exhibit, which opens Friday in New York City, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. “Beyond King Tut" is open in Washington, D.C., and will be in Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia, on Nov. 4.