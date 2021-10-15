- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Decades before Farruko became one of Puerto Rico's stand-out reggaeton MCs, the 30-year-old was a huge fan of Eurodance artists like Alice Deejay.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
This column contains spoilers from last season of "Succession" and details about upcoming episodes.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Riding the Paris Métro home from her office in 2007, Elizabeth Ragsdale began flipping through an issue of Us Weekly given to her by the receptionist at the law firm where she worked as a paralegal. But just as she was about to sink into the magazine's tales of Lindsay Lohan and Brangelina, …
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has sued the widow of her former musical partner and ex-husband Sonny Bono over royalties for Sonny and Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix has come up with a “novel” idea.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor and director Jonah Hill has asked his 3.1 million social media followers to stop commenting on his body.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister found Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ joke about O.J. Simpson ‘beyond inappropriate’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kim Kardashian’s joke about O.J. Simpson during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue didn’t go over well with Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children's author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian's Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82.
Former ‘Hamilton’ trans cast member says contract was not renewed over request for gender-neutral dressing room
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
A former “Hamilton” transgender cast member filed a complaint Wednesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming their contract was not renewed after a request for a gender-neutral dressing room.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Carole Baskin is sharpening her claws as she prepares yet another attempted takedown of Joe Exotic — even as her competition sits behind bars.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Call it a Cher fight.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Maybe call it the “Some Filter” tour.
- By The Associated Press
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — As kids growing up in different states, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel shared a love of one favorite film — “Aladdin.” Both are of Indian descent, and in the animated movie, they saw people who looked like them.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — More than a year after George Floyd's killing focused attention on efforts to diversify newsrooms, the ability to measure real progress is proving elusive.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By STEVE WINE - Associated Press
“The Atlas Underground Fire,” Tom Morello (Mom + Pop Music)
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band.