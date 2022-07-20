- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 11:
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An engrossing spy thriller in which a Stasi officer and a CIA agent join forces to defeat a common adversary.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: On the cusp of old age, a literary journalist confronts his mathphobia in this beguiling memoir.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
The Guggenheim fellow has published four books of poetry with Minneapolis' Milkweed Editions.
- Mark Kramer - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Hartman follows three immigrants to see how they changed the dying city of Utica, N.Y.
- Colleen Abel - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: This take on H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic is set in a real place during a real war, giving it a sharp modern meaning.
- Elfrieda Abbe - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Author C.J. Hauser pursues love and happiness as she gets to know herself in "The Crane Wife."
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Grey wasn't sure she wanted to keep our appointment. A few hours before, the news alerts had begun flooding in: In a 6-to-3 ruling, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a constitutional right to abortion that had existed for nearly 50 years. And there's no handbook …
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
The books that cabin owners and guests leave behind can yield wonderful surprises.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Gregory Yee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Months after a 19-year-old suspected of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in Los Angeles was mistakenly released from jail, federal authorities are offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amber Heard got a lot of flak on social media during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Now comes a report that, perhaps unsurprisingly, shows that not all of that negativity was organic.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The death of stand-up comedian Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mo’Nique is finally getting her Netflix special.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Justin Bieber will resume his "Justice" world tour on July 31 after contracting a virus that left his face partially paralyzed, a representative for the singer told Variety on Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sesame Workshop has gone into full damage-control mode after a viral video showed a character at a "Sesame Street"-themed amusement park rebuffing two Black children.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are breaking new ground in the breakup game with one of the year's most amicable splits.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sylvester Stallone's review of "Rocky Balboa" and "Creed" producer David Winkler's new memoir is a total knockout. And not in a good way.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized after a viral video appearing to show a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade in Philadelphia. The mother of one of the girls posted the video from the incident at Sesame Place to Instagram on Saturday. It showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two Black girls who had their arms outstretched. Sesame Place has issued two apologizes since, saying the performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and promising to take action to do better.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — San Diego Comic-Con International is upping its coronavirus screenings in the wake of the latest viral surge across California.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending July 15th.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Advocates for Los Angeles' unhoused community are holding Joe Rogan accountable for encouraging violence toward homeless people on his influential podcast.
‘Nope’ star Daniel Kaluuya loved reuniting with Jordan Peele for another horror movie: ‘We just got back in step very quickly’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Starring in “Nope” was an easy yes for Daniel Kaluuya.