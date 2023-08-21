- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first thing "House of the Dragon" visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton discussed with showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal was — surprise — the dragons. The show's predecessor, "Game of Thrones," set new standards for the photoreal monsters; it won seven visual-effects Emmys…
- Nate Jackson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — On paper, Jack and Tere Assadourian seem an unlikely couple to run an L.A. comedy club. They're immigrants — an Armenian man from Lebanon who grew up selling handbags and managed restaurants after moving to the U.S. and a woman from Mexico City who never set foot inside a comed…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
A disappointing entry given the talented cast with which it is blessed, “Back on the Strip” was directed by the seasoned actor and comedy writer Chris Spencer, whose directing credits include TV’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “Uncensored.” The film is essentially the tale of a young, asp…
Denver comic Ben Roy on his YouTube special, his punk band, the merits of anger, and pop culture’s demise
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — Ben Roy feels the heat from all sides.
- Gabrielle Calise - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — Late last Tuesday, elbow-deep in a mess of hot pink fringe he was wrestling into a concert outfit, Cam Parker received a cryptic text message.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff were married Saturday in a star-studded New Jersey wedding that included Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Lana Del Rey in attendance.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, known for his roles in NBC’s “This is Us” and “Law and Order,” has died at age 66.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ “Blue Beetle” has finally dethroned Warner Bros. and Mattel’s “Barbie,” ending the bubbly blockbuster’s four-week reign atop the domestic box office.
- By JIM SALTER - Associated Press
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million. The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.
- AP
Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10. Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians said Sunday that 95% of voting members approved the strike authorization a day earlier. In addition to agreement on compensation and benefits, the union said it wants 15 vacant positions filled. Base salary in 2022-23 was $152,256, including electronic media agreement wages. That is according to the union. Management said it was disappointed in the strike authorization and will continue to negotiate “in good faith towards a fiscally responsible agreement.”
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for his role on the NBC television series “This Is Us,” has died at age 66. Jones' manager said Saturday he died from a long-standing pulmonary problem. Jones spent most of his career in theater but was best known for playing the long-lost father of Sterling K. Brown on “This Is Us.” Jones won two Emmys for best guest actor in a drama series for the role and was nominated for two others. His co-star Brown took to Instagram after his death, calling to call Cephas Jones, "One of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears has finally broken her silence on her split from Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from the popstar earlier this week.
British and Swiss police break up a crime ring and recover a valuable Ming vase in a sting operation
- AP
British police say a sting operation at a London hotel helped authorities recover a 15th-century Chinese vase worth about 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and break up the criminal ring believed to have stolen the artifact from a Swiss museum. The vase, which dates to the Yongle period of the Ming Dynasty, was one of three items stolen from the Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva in 2019. The Metropolitan Police Service made the announcement after a London court on Friday found two men guilty of charges related to the gang’s effort to sell the vase. A third man pleaded guilty to similar charges earlier this year, and two other men who were arrested in London are awaiting trial in Switzerland for their alleged role in the burglary. All five are from southeast London.
- By JOHN HANNA and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH - Associated Press
Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
