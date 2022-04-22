The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer
Kenny Chesney knows all about a wall of sound. He creates one at each of his concerts. So when the country music superstar stood in SoFi Stadium at the Super Bowl in February, he couldn’t help but think ahead to when his “Here And Now” tour would reach the venue on July 23. That’s the atmosphere Chesney fully expects when he launches the tour April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. His concerts draw full houses at NFL stadia, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it has been three years since most cities have hosted his tour. The ambitious upcoming tour includes 18 plays at 16 NFL stadiums and two MLB arenas.
'Inappropriate behavior' complaint against Bill Murray shuts down film shoot, investigation underway
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Filming on Aziz Ansari's directorial debut "Being Mortal" was shut down this week following a reported complaint over inappropriate behavior by co-star Bill Murray.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Under cross-examination Thursday, actor Johnny Depp launched a charm offensive that occasionally earned giggles from courtroom observers. His approach also clashed with embarrassing private texts, prior testimony and more being presented by the defense.
- By The Associated Press
Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 4/16/2022
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
In "The Bad Guys," the big bad wolf is the most evil villain on the planet, a quaint notion of simpler times when storybook characters were the worst we had to fear.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Robert Morse died at 90 recently, on April 20. Decades before introducing himself to millions as the eccentric, bow-tied, frequently barefoot advertising honcho in “Mad Men,” he built a zigzagging, often frustrated career on a particular mad charm entirely his own.
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 91 years old, William Shatner has seen entire eras of film come and go. But he still has his eyes on the future of science fiction.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former reality star NeNe Leakes has sued Bravo and NBCUniversal, alleging that her bosses there turned a blind eye to the racism and hostility she faced from castmate Kim Zolciak-Biermann for years on the set of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
Johnny Depp is asked about drug use during cross-examination at defamation trial against Amber Heard
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The cross-examination of Johnny Depp continued Thursday at his $50 million defamation trial, with a lawyer for ex-wife Amber Heard questioning the actor about his history of drug use.
- By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press
The Florida House of Representatives has given final passage to a bill to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World has been allowed to operate on its properties for more than five decades. House lawmakers approved the measure on Thursday. The passage is a victory for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has been feuding with the entertainment giant after it publicly declared its opposition to a new law backed by the governor that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The Disney bill would eliminate the self-governed districts by June 2023. But it would allow the districts to be reestablished in the future, leaving the door open for further negotiations.
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — For those of us of a certain age, it’s hard to imagine Ntozake Shange first wrote the lines “Somebody/ anybody sing a black girl’s song” nearly half a century ago, and made it to Broadway.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Stephen Root has over 250 acting credits, including smug station owner Jimmy James in "NewsRadio," stapler-obsessed Milton in "Office Space" and characters in four Coen brothers' movies. But he didn't earn his first Emmy nomination until he snagged the part of assassin handler Monroe Fuches …
- Charlie Vargas - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Going to festivals comes with a set of expectations. Attendees typically undergo a series of tasks such as securing a place to stay for the weekend, getting through tedious traffic, navigating a festival map, and staying hydrated and well-fed for energy and stamina. Those t…
‘The Northman’ stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy on making an epic fantasy film with a ‘hardcore revenge story’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fantasy became reality for “The Northman” stars Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
There's a gleam in Nicolas Cage's eye in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," a welcome return for the Oscar winner who, for many years, seemed to be just going through the motions.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Theatergoers will now have to wait until next year to swing back into the Spider-Verse.
The stream became a binge: Netflix has hit rough times but streaming has permanently altered Hollywood with a deluge of TV and film
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Earlier this week Netflix announced what many thought was previously unthinkable: The streaming service’s indomitable upward trajectory was no longer a sure thing. For the first time in a decade, Netflix lost subscribers — some 200,000 — in the first quarter of the year, and it anticipates l…
- By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
American sculptor Simone Leigh is the first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the Venice Biennale contemporary art fair. She also also sets the tone at the main Biennale exhibition. Her 16-foot bronze bust of a Black woman, titled “Brick House,” presides over the entrance. Such double citations are rare at the 127-year-old art fair, which opens its 59th edition on Saturday. Leigh called her exhibition of bronzes and ceramics at the U.S. Pavilion “Sovereignty.” The works refer specifically to the African diaspora. She topped the Palladian-style pavilion with a thatched raffia roof on woden columns, redressing an architectural style that recalls both Jeffersonian notions of freedom and the plantation homes of slaveowners.
- By The Associated Press
USA Today Best-Selling Books for the week ending 4/17/2022