- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A decade and a half after she started making records — first as her Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana, then as herself (or maybe "herself") — Miley Cyrus on her eighth studio album sounds like a woman looking back at everywhere she's been, both musically and emotionally, and assessing…
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mexican pop music megastars Mana and Alejandro Fernandez — two acts whose combined worldwide album sales clock in at well over 50 million — are joining forces with promoter Live Nation to aid Pajaro Valley flood victims.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
In the new film “Inside,” Willem Dafoe goes it alone as an art thief who breaks into a billionaire’s luxury penthouse with only seven minutes to get in, snatch a few multimillion-dollar paintings, and get out.
Ahead of his Pittsburgh Symphony appearance, 'White Lotus' and 'Amadeus' actor F. Murray Abraham discusses musicality in acting
- Jeremy Reynolds - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — To HBO streamers, he’s the Bert, the out-of-touch, rascally grandfather on the comedy-drama murder mystery “White Lotus.” To Marvel’s followers, he’s the voice of the Egyptian god Khonshu in the Disney+ show “Moon Knight,” a massive, masked figure realized with CGI. To crime dra…
- Lynette Reini-Grandell - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story" by Lynette Reini-Grandell; Minnesota Historical Society Press (319 pages, $29.95)
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A group of eco-guerrillas encounter a mysterious billionaire in this pre-pandemic literary thriller.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This dual biography of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Linklater is also a history of a time of great change in Minnesota.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Human readers, unite!" wrote a New Brighton, Minnesota, reader.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Accused of Witchcraft in New York” by S.R. Ferrara; The History Press (192, $23.99)
- Joseph Holt - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Tom Comitta weaves canonical descriptions of the natural world into a rich, sweeping fictional narrative — lyrically vast and uniquely thrilling.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — It’s an auction of just about 400 of legendary Texas author Larry McMurtry’s personal belongings from Archer City and it promises to be no ordinary estate sale.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Margot Douaihy reached Chicago's Lincoln Park in a roundabout way. She grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She came from a religious family and a long line of clergy. She went to Catholic school, but as she got older, Douaihy felt distanced from the church. She was queer and in the …
- Adriana E. Ramírez - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — It's not always easy to pinpoint the origin of a cliché, but many of them come from literary fiction. In particular, what we call "genre fiction" — mysteries, crime thrillers and whodunits — has contributed so many of the common phrases in our lexicon.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Avril Lavigne confronted an environmental protester onstage at the 2023 Juno Awards after the topless demonstrator interrupted the singer in the middle of Monday's telecast.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Viewers are going online to discuss “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajack and how he mocked a contestant for her fear of fish.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to get a clue that she’s going to be a mother.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mark Ballas’ time as a dancer and mentor on “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end.
- AP
Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country. Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. Headliners scheduled for the Country Bay Music Festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Besides hosting one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, the festival will also include a country-themed bar, games, food, line dancing, a mechanical bull and a giant Ferris wheel. The festival will also offer fans the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass.
- By The Associated Press
