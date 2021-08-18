Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
Entertainment
AP

Most popular films shot in Georgia by box office gross since 2008

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Generous tax credits have brought in a flood of TV and film production into the state of Georgia. Hear are the top 96 domestic grossing films since 2008 shot (at least in part) here. I credit www.boxofficemojo for the numbers. (I have been regularly updating this list since 2018.)

Entertainment
AP

Sound Advice: Considering new components for turntable

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. After reading your review of the London “Decca” cartridges I plan on buying the London Maroon for my Technics SL-1200M5G turntable. This would be the most expensive cartridge I have ever purchased, by a significant margin. Is it hard to set up, how long does the stylus last and can it be …

Entertainment
AP

Redbox's Top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 9:

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Gordo: Stories,' by Jaime Cortez

  • Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Jaime Cortez's hilarious short story collection gives incisive glimpses of blue-collar Mexican American life.

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Skinship,' by Yoon Choi

  • Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A debut collection centered on myriad facets of the Korean-American experience.

Study: Pandemic speeded trends away from live TV viewing
Business
AP

Study: Pandemic speeded trends away from live TV viewing

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic accelerated changes in how people use their televisions, further reducing the dominance in traditional live viewing of what networks are showing, a new study has found.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Rebecca Hall shines as haunted widow in 'The Night House'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

David Bruckner’s 2017 folk horror film “The Ritual” explored the dangers that lie in the wilderness, following a group of friends dealing with their own personal loss and grief while confronting ancient forest monsters. For his follow-up, “The Night House,” we retreat to the indoors, though …