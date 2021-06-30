- Ruth Etiesit Samuel Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Teasing his debut album, Lil Nas X has released a Marvel-inspired trailer to tide over fans hungry for new music.
NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Oakley has a memoir coming out next year that includes a brief assist from former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.
The new film "Zola" hits like a lightning bolt, with a chaotic energy that is equally uproarious and unnerving. The complicated comedy is based on the 2015 story told in 148 tweets by A'Ziah "Zola" King that began with these attention-grabbing lines: "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me &a…
There are some admirable things in “ Zola,” the movie based on a viral twitter thread about an unwitting dancer who gets caught in an ever-escalating nightmare in Florida.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has announced it is eliminating tuition for its drama students thanks to a $150 million gift from entertainment magnate David Geffen.
Based on Ginger Thompson's 2017 oral history, "How the U.S. Triggered a Massacre in Mexico," "Somos." tells the story of a 2011 mass killing in Allende, in the Mexican state of Coahuila about 40 miles from the Texas border town of Eagle Pass. (The period is part of the title, for declarative…
Q. Apple and Amazon now offer lossless streaming, and Spotify will supposedly offer a similar service later this year. What is the best way to play high-resolution streaming music using a traditional stereo system consisting of a receiver and floorstanding speakers? For example, I have seen …
Brooklyn, New York-bred actor Stuart Damon, who for decades played Dr. Alan Quartermaine on the popular daytime soap “General Hospital,” has died at age 84.
NEW YORK — Magic will be made on Broadway again when the “Harry Potter” play returns later this year.
Whoopi’s back, but her back isn’t great.
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 21:
ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is awarding its lifetime achievement award this year to Jamie Lee Curtis, the American actor best known for her decadeslong run in the “Halloween” slasher franchise.
MADRID (AP) — The chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen were awarded a prestigious Spanish prize Wednesday for their international relief work promoting healthy food.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA operative known for his exploits everywhere from Miami to Nicaragua to Afghanistan has a book deal. Enrique “Ric” Prado's “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” will come out next March.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Library of Congress awarded a lifetime achievement prize to Joy Williams, a fiction writer known for her spare prose and dark and incisive worldview.
Chris Pratt’s new movie focuses on a futuristic fight against alien adversaries, but it was the human element that hooked him.
I must read 38 books before Labor Day and I’m already behind. Here’s my list: Mostly shorter must-reads for summer 2021
According to the rotation of the Earth, tilt of the poles and placement of the sun, the first week of summer has ended, which means one thing: I need to finish this Andrew McCarthy memoir fast. That way I can get started on “Wings of the Dove,” which being Henry James might take a chunk of t…
On the back cover of Spencer Reece's new book is a line from Anne Frank: "Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy."
FICTION: An insightful, impeccably written historical novel about an influential New Yorker's stunning demise.
There are two iconic pieces of signage in Los Angeles. One is big and tall and says "Hollywood," the other is small and red and says "Trader Joe's."
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Reaching for a metaphor to describe what it's like to launch a bookstore during a pandemic, Jennifer Caspar alights on the parable of the frog in the pot of water — the one that doesn't notice it's being gradually boiled alive.
FICTION: In the 1950s, a young editor finds himself at the center of a fiendish literary plot.
Summer is now officially upon us ... but summer reading started a while ago (at least, mine did). Should you be in need of a new paperback to celebrate the season, here are a half-dozen fresh picks.
FICTION: In this hilarious debut novel, a "sad millennial" is unemployed and emotionally adrift in Arizona.
NONFICTION: In this powerful memoir, Ly Tran explores the realities of being a new immigrant in America.
We talk a lot about what to watch on streaming, but far less about the experience of streaming itself. It’s consistently not great, no matter what app you’re using.
We're midway through a topsy-turvy year that started out in quarantine and is just now starting to get back to normal.
My worst moment: ‘Bosch’ and ‘Wire’ star Jamie Hector and the time Jerry Orbach came to his rescue on ‘Law & Order’
The seventh and final season of Amazon’s “Bosch” premiered last week and star Jamie Hector, who plays Det. Jerry Edgar, said it promises plenty of closure. There’s a new case to solve, per usual. And Jerry is grappling with “decisions he’s made in the past — of killing someone and dealing wi…
From Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge,” H2O has long caught the attention of popular songwriters and musicians.
"Banksy: Genius or Vandal?" doesn't open in L.A. until Aug. 30, but the unauthorized exhibition of the anonymous British street artist's work is already stirring strong opinions.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The freshest faces among South Korean influencers are no longer the usual, 20-something celebrities. Instead, entertainment and social media are focusing on a new generation: the elder generation.
