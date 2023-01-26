- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
This we knew already: Jennifer Lopez can rock a wedding dress — and a wedding rom-com. “Shotgun Wedding” puts the ageless pop star at a stunning island resort, where her character, Darcy, plans to marry fiance Tom (played by Josh Duhamel). But then those darned pirates arrive with their machine guns and take everyone hostage in, well, an infinity pool. Lopez, who stars and produces, has all the charm and style we love her for, but the film suffers from a bizarre tonal imbalance, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. It's either too cartoonishly violent to be either romantic OR comedic. Jennifer Coolidge is funny but left searching for good lines. It streams on Amazon beginning Friday.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Former President Donald Trump is being allowed to return to the social media platforms that banned him following his supporters’ 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Was it better than revenge knowing Ticketmaster was forced Tuesday to endure three hours full of senators' cringey Taylor Swift puns?
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After facing intense backlash for including a 12-year-old among 2023's worst performers, the Razzie Awards are taking back the unwelcome recognition and imposing age minimums for future nominees.
- AP
-
Justin Bieber’s record-breaking pop hits from “Baby” to “Sorry” are no longer his after the superstar sold the rights to all his early career music. Nearly 300 works, including six of the pop star's albums, have been sold to the music investment company called Hipgnosis. The deal covers Bieber's publishing rights, copyright ownership and all rights to music he's recorded since his career started when he was 13. The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber, who is 28 years old. Hitmakers like Sting, Bob Dylan and Shakira have also sold their music catalogs in recent years.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco has settled agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that rocker Marilyn Manson abused her physically, emotionally and sexually. Bianco's attorney said Wednesday that she reached the agreement in order to move on with her life and career. In the suit filed in federal court in 2021, Bianco alleged he brought her to the US from England under false pretenses and abused her while keeping her in his home. Manson's attorney called the allegations “provably false.” Manson has had two similar lawsuits dismissed, while at least one remains.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Madonna’s biopic is frozen.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Celebrity con artist Anna “Delvey” Sorokin plans to film a reality show in the East Village apartment where she’s under house arrest.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Contestants vying for a hefty cash prize in Netflix's real-life version of its 2021 hit "Squid Game" were faced with a cold reality while filming the new series in England.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Singer Elle King's rock music has always been banjo-based so her decision to release a country album just made sense. The heavily tattooed singer-songwriter with the bluesy voice spent years trying to figure out where she fits in musically, but motherhood has given her perspective and some peace of mind. King, who is releasing a new album “Come Get Your Wife” on Friday, said moving to Nashville and becoming ingrained in the country music community “unfolds more layers for me.” She wrote eight of the dozen songs on the record, which starts with “Ohio,” an ode to King's home state, and touches on her faith and motherhood alongside comical songs.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige are ready to rock the Grammy Awards.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jeremy Renner had been trying to save his nephew from getting struck by his snowplow when he was crushed by the 14,000-pound vehicle on New Year's Day.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
Metallica is inviting you to the movie theater.
- Charlie Vargas - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The annual PaleyFest LA will return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from March 31 to April 4.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Shania Twain will headline the 10th anniversary of Faster Horses country music festival this summer alongside the Zac Brown Band and Luke Bryan, promoters announced Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Like most things, the title of Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning” sounds better in French. “Un Beau Matin” doesn’t have that same rom-commy ring. But it’s kind of nice to imagine a moviegoer, expecting a Hallmark movie, strolling instead into Hansen-Løve’s sublimely melancholic drama about the ineffable impermanence of life. Yet for anyone, there’s a wistful, warm feeling when wandering into a Hansen-Løve film, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Hers are delicate dramas keenly tuned to the rhythm of daily life, and “One Fine Morning” is her most radiant film yet. It opens in select theaters Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Columbo had "one more thing." Charlie Cale has "bulls—."
- Rosa Cartagena - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s new documentary on funk pioneer Sylvester Stone is set to release on Hulu. “Untitled Sly Stone” was just acquired by Onyx Collective, a Disney brand focused on producing shows and films from creators of color primarily for Hulu. The release date hasn’t been annou…
Review: Rian Johnson’s mystery series, ‘Poker Face,’ is fun stuff — largely thanks to star Natasha Lyonne
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Has Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery” left you hungering for more mysteries to be solved?
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actor Jeremey Renner was trying to stop his snow plow from striking his nephew when he was pulled under the vehicle and crushed on New Year’s Day, police said.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley is struggling with the reality of her parents' absence and says that her life is "falling apart" after they began their respective prison sentences for tax evasion last week.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The director of the civil rights drama “Till” condemned Hollywood’s “unabashed misogyny towards Black women” after her film was shut out of the 2023 Oscar nominations.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton has welcomed an heir.