- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An intensely evocative and ultimately shattering coming-of-age novel set in the waning years of the Soviet Union.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't Miss: What happens in a life when you are afraid to make choices that might hurt those who count on you.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' “60 Minutes,” with reports on Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and “Ted Lasso,” was the week's most-watched live television show — making it three weeks in a row for the old guys.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the face of a defamation lawsuit from ex-fiance Marilyn Manson, Evan Rachel Wood says she’s “steady as a rock” and definitely “not scared.”
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch has expressed a desire to house Ukrainian refugees as Russian forces continue to attack the country.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Another chart-topping pop star wants to come to Broadway.
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns.
Movie review: Small-scale crime drama ‘The Outfit’ benefits from star Mark Rylance, but it isn’t finely tailored
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Mark Rylance’s foundational performance almost is reason enough to recommend “The Outfit.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Evan Rachel Wood has more harrowing allegations to make against Marilyn Manson.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Oscar-winning filmmaker Graham Moore wanted to bring new style to the mobster movie genre.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is going to offer everything cable once did: the newest movies, home renovation shows and Guy Fieri.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A video journalist for Fox News was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter was struck by incoming fire, the network said on Tuesday.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing very clear: he’s not a tailor, he’s a cutter. “Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor,” he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Barack Obama is getting back to nature.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Grammy Awards are already rolling out the red carpet.
A year after Atlanta spa shootings, ABC's Juju Chang keeps the heat on violence against AAPI community
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the rapid news cycle of 2021, the shooting deaths of eight people including six Asian American women at three Atlanta-area spas on March 16 of that year stood a strong chance of being forgotten.
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Versa, a concert and music festival newly announced for Chicago, has been canceled. The event, first announced March 1, has been slated to have an all-female lineup of musicians, comedians and speakers, and had been planned for June 11-12 at Lincoln Park South Fields.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Sustained close friendships take work, especially for men. They’re invariably fragile relationships, easily destroyed by inattention, jealousy, inequalities of wealth and success (or one party’s perceptions thereof), or mutual lack of care. And that’s just the internal stuff: many …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
On Friday, a new film hits Amazon Prime fresh from the Sundance Film Festival. Mariama Diallo’s debut feature, “Master,” takes on racial politics at a prestigious East Coast university using the horror genre. “Master” weaves together the story of three Black women navigating the microaggress…
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NBC News anchor Craig Melvin is stepping back from MSNBC, where he presents a daily hour of news in the morning.