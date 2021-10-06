- AP
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is offering citizens who turn 18 years old next year 400 euros ($462) to spend on cultural activities. But the sum comes with strings attached: the recipients can't use it to buy tickets for bullfights.
- AP
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — "You know how some neighborhoods have a house all the kids believe is haunted? A really creepy place you'd rather cross the street than walk right by?," says Andrew Lapin at the beginning of his new "Radioactive" podcast.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You may have not noticed but the fall television season has arrived, that time of the year the broadcast networks still make a production out of rolling out the new makes and models. CBS, which likes its new season to look a lot like its last, has added programs to its three ongoing lines of…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Rob Walch had been working for the Pittsburgh-based company Libsyn for three years when he shot off an email to then-fledgling podcaster Joe Rogan.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
In 2010, stand-up comic and radio host Jim Norton told me that he was nicer than people thought but admitted he was “a sex addict with anger problems.” In 2014, he said he was still a “complete dirtbag.”
Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at a Chicago bar
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically,…
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Annaleigh Ashford has never met Paula Jones, the woman who accused President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment in 1994, setting off a chain of events that would lead to the exposure of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a landmark Supreme Court ruling and a historic impeachment.