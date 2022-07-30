The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By JABEZ BERNIARD, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
-
IRONTON, La. (AP) — Located on the West Bank of the Mississippi River, Ironton has a history marred by racial segregation and economic injustice.
- By MARC LEVY - Associated Press
-
In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren't playing out on the campaign trail. They’re on social media. In one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman is trying to get his Republican rival enshrined in New Jersey's Hall of Fame. It's a nod to Dr. Mehmet Oz moving from New Jersey to run. Fetterman also has New Jersey icons recording videos telling Oz to come home. The stunts are cheap and potentially potent ways for Fetterman to define Oz. Republicans acknowledge that Fetterman’s social-media game is top-notch. But they say many voters don’t see the material and it's missing issues like inflation that voters consider when casting ballots.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Prosecutors in Spain are calling for Shakira to do some hard time.
- Brooks Johnson - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — More than six years after Prince Rogers Nelson unexpectedly died and left no will, the court case surrounding the music legend's estate has come to an end.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
Beyoncé has been reborn again; this time it’s on a shimmering dance floor. In her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” she has subverted the public’s perception of her hitmaking history. Six years since her Grammy award-winning “Lemonade,” people expect Beyoncé to consistently deliver. But she does not allow herself to be pigeonholed in her consistency, perfectionism and pop/R&B genre. She croons confidently in “Cozy,” that she is “comfortable in my skin. Cozy with who I am,” and it shows in this hourlong 16-track album.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Singer Dua Lipa released a statement Thursday after fireworks unexpectedly went off into the crowd at her Wednesday night show in Toronto.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ignore the leaks — Beyoncé's seventh studio album "Renaissance" has officially arrived. As hinted, it's an all-encompassing album for the dance floor, blending house, disco, Afrobeat and more on a 16-song body of work, that compels you to simply "Move."
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp just made his first public foray into painting, and it almost instantly brought in $3.6 million.
Woman who claimed Bob Dylan abused her decades ago drops federal case amid ‘inconsistencies’ in case
- Joseph Wilkinson and Emma Seiwell - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A woman who claimed Bob Dylan sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12 years old dropped her Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit against the musician Thursday amid allegations she destroyed key email evidence in the case.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Calvin Harris and a host of his musical friends, the four-part docuseries “My Life as a Rolling Stone” which takes an individual approach to each iconic band member, and Ron Howard tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys’ soccer team from inside a watery cave in the film “Thirteen Lives.” And straight out of San Diego’s Comic-Con, here comes “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman, who wrote the acclaimed series of graphic novels, developed and is executive producer for the 10-episode series debuting Aug. 5 on Netflix starring Tom Sturridge.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There is a lot of science fiction on television these days, and as with its theatrical big sibling, a lot of it relies on special effects and/or the built-in advantage of belonging to some extended, mutually promotional universe. Castles are built upon cliches, for reasons that can seem both…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Four months after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Will Smith has apologized on camera for the move that shocked viewers around the world.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
A satire is only as sharp as its subject, and writer-director Quinn Shephard has plenty to play with in "Not Okay," targeting the emptiness of social media and the facade of influencer culture.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Mary Alice, the Tony- and Emmy-winning actor known for memorable roles in "Fences," "Sparkle" and "A Different World," has died at age 85.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Paper Girls'
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Bonnie Hunt is bringing a popular children's book character to TV. Hunt is the writer and director of the new comedy series “Amber Brown,” based on the mop-topped character created by author Paula Danziger. There are some differences between the character on the page and in the show. As played by Carsyn Rose, Amber is older and about to start middle school. She's also a budding artist. Race isn’t a theme in the series, but unlike in the book, Amber's family is multiethnic. Michael Yo, and Sarah Drew co-star as Amber's divorced parents. The 10-episode Apple TV+ series debuts Friday on the streaming service.
Ohana Festival has canceled its October Encore Weekend with Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, The Black Keys
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — There will be no Encore Weekend after all for the 2022 edition of the Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In 2003, not long before he vaulted to fame as Ryan Howard on NBC's "The Office," a then-unknown B.J. Novak landed his first major break when Ashton Kutcher cast him on his MTV celebrity-prank show "Punk'd."
‘Hoop Dreams’ filmmaker Steve James to premiere new project at the Venice Film Festival on atomic spy Theodore Hall
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The new Steve James documentary “A Compassionate Spy,” about the Manhattan Project physicist, Soviet spy and University of Chicago alum Theodore Hall, has been selected for the documentary slate of the 79th Venice Film Festival.