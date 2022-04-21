Broadway review: Sex abuse drama ‘How I Learned to Drive’ is as unsettling now as it was when it broke ground 25 years ago
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — When Paula Vogel’s “How I Learned to Drive” opened in 1997 with Mary-Louise Parker in the lead role, the depiction of sexual abuse on stage was close to nonexistent. This long running off-Broadway play, which charts the systematic abuse of a young woman by her uncle, explained, wi…
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The fourth episode of "Moon Knight" makes you question everything you thought you knew about the show.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Not long into Robert Eggers' "The Northman," a mad and mesmerizing song of Iceland and fire, the camera plunges down into darkness, as if it had suddenly been swallowed up by the Earth. It's A.D. 895, on a frigid North Atlantic island, and we're following a scrawny young Viking prince, Amlet…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer
Like most any boy growing up in Mobile, Walker Hayes’ early goal in his sporting career was obvious. Star at Alabama and then be drafted into the NFL. While it hasn’t quite worked out that way for the country music singer/songwriter, he’s found the No. 1 overall draft pick of his profession. Hayes, who will appear in concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, five days before the draft kicks off in town, had the megahit of 2021 with “Fancy Like.” The song not only crushed it on the charts and through every music medium, it also launched a dance craze thanks to a TikTok he and daughter Lela concocted. Hayes’ mention of Applebee’s restaurant in the lyrics basically made his song part of the menu.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Higher Ground, the Obamas' production company, and Spotify will not renew their exclusive partnership, according to three people familiar with the matter.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
With over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, Pam Grier is ready to look back at her life and career in a new podcast debuting this fall. Turner Classic Movies said Wednesday that Grier will be the spotlight of the next season of “The Plot Thickens,” with host Ben Mankiewicz. At 72, Grier is not ready to call it quits quite yet. She’s in the new “Pet Sematary” prequel and a thriller with Damon Wayans and is hard at work getting an adaptation of her 2010 memoir, “Foxy: My Life in Three Acts” off the ground. Grier promises that she covers “everything” in the new podcast.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On the witness stand Wednesday, Johnny Depp went into detail about his opiate detox and the violent argument with fellow actor Amber Heard that allegedly left him without part of the middle finger on his right hand.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The discourse around Will Smith's Oscars slap has finally come full circle to "Red Table Talk," where Jada Pinkett Smith vaguely addressed the incident and fallout publicly Wednesday for the first time.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford released a joint statement Tuesday mourning actor and bar owner Rio Hackford, who died Thursday at age 51.
- By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press
The Florida Senate has passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state. The Republican-controlled chamber approved the bill Wednesday, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. And Democrats have warned that the move could cause local homeowners to get hit with big tax bills. The Florida House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Thursday.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER and CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press
The idea was presented to Florida lawmakers in a movie house outside Orlando 55 years ago: Let Disney form its own government and in exchange it would create a futuristic city of tomorrow. That city never materialized, but Walt Disney World became an economic juggernaut, and its government retained unprecedented powers in deciding what and how to build. Now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney’s government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company. The move follows the company’s opposition to what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Cassie Bowden can’t trust her own memories, so why would she trust anyone else?
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A year out from the first season finale of “The Flight Attendant,” Cassie Bowden is newly sober, settled down in Los Angeles and on the payroll of the CIA. And for just a brief second, it seems like this all could be working.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
A real-life art heist at Britain's National Gallery in 1961 is the basis for "The Duke,'' the final feature by director Roger Michell, who died last year. Starring a superb Jim Broadbent as an amiable, principled sexagenarian taxi driver who went on trial for the theft of a national art treasure, and Helen Mirren as his exasperated wife, the film is a charming and poignant account of a fascinating and quirky story, writes AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. Matthew Goode and Fionn Whitehead also impress as an impossibly suave defense attorney and the couple's sympathetic younger son. Film opens Friday in theaters.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
In Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman," Joséphine Sanz plays an 8-year-old named Nelly, who has just lost her grandmother and whose mother, Marion, has abruptly decided to leave her with her father for a bit in the aftermath. In the woods behind her mother's childhood home, she meets a young girl about her age who looks just like her. Her name is also Marion and she quickly comes to understand that it's her mother. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that though “Petite Maman” is quite different from "Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” that the films are on equal footing emotionally. Rated PG, the film opens in theaters Friday.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Sometimes it’s good to be bad.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Anthony Ramos was quickly drawn to the action-packed animation of his new movie “The Bad Guys.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp accused ex-wife Amber Heard of repeatedly belittling him and often turning violent during their marriage as he testified for the second day in a row at his defamation trial against the actress.
- AP
Theo Martey, a teacher of West African drumming and dance and songwriter, is New Hampshire’s next artist laureate. Martey, who was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu, was confirmed by the Executive Council on Wednesday for the two-year honorary position. He had received the Governor’s Arts Award for Arts Education in 2019. Born in Accra, Ghana, he has more than 33 years’ experience as a performer and arts educator across three continents. He has lived and worked in New Hampshire for 20 years. Martey has taught more than 5,000 workshops to students from first grade through high school, college and university students, and in communities.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
If you’re from Chicago, or have lived here for any significant length of time, the three-part Netflix documentary “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” is little more than a repackaging of the well-known, if disturbing, story of this serial killer. For anyone else — and es…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
There was much more drama that occurred during the 94th Annual Academy Awards besides the slap heard around the world.