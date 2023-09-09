Dennis The Menace

Dennis The Menace
Entertainment

Ralph Lauren, a son of the Bronx, takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to NY Fashion Week

  • By JOHN CARUCCI and JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press

He may have been born in the Bronx, but designer Ralph Lauren took over a different New York city borough, Brooklyn, with a sumptuous event that marked his return to New York Fashion Week after four years. His show brought out stars like Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton, Mindy Kaling, Gabrielle Union, James Marsden and many others. None other than Christy Turlington closed out the runway show of Lauren’s Spring 2024 women’s collection, the 53-year-old supermodel looking regal in a one-shouldered gown in shiny gold. As is Lauren’s way, he combined luxury and casual throughout, showing sleek metallic looks and lacy evening dresses along with his beloved denim.

On 'João', Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto honors her late father, bossa nova giant João Gilberto

  • By MAURICIO SAVARESE - Associated Press

New York-born Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto has released “João,” an album in tribute to her late father, the bossa nova giant João Gilberto. It comes four years after his death, and Gilberto says “it is a love letter to him.”  For the singer, recording these songs went beyond a celebration of her dad — it is a celebration of her country. She hopes the album exposes more listeners to Brazilian music, just like the success of Billie Eilish's “Billie Bossa Nova” and Beabadoobee’s “The Perfect Pair" has brought in a new generation of listeners.

Cleveland Orchestra conductor has cancerous tumor removed

  • AP

Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Möst had a cancerous tumor removed and has canceled his conducting performances from late October through the end of the year. The orchestra said he will undergo treatment between conducting engagements for 12 to 16 months and his doctors are confident of a full recovery. The 62-year-old Austrian has been Cleveland’s music director since the 2002-03 season, when he succeeded Christoph von Dohnányi. Welser-Möst is a three-time Grammy Award nominee. He withdrew in July from a new production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” at the Salzburg Festival just three weeks before opening night.

Stagecoach 2024: Post Malone, Nickelback and Wiz Khalifa? Why it works

  • Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — At first glance, it looks like any other Stagecoach Country Music Festival lineup, topped by previous fest headliners and genre staples Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert, with the addition of first-time Stagecoach headliner, but current top-selling country superstar, Morgan Wallen.

Hayao Miyazaki invites moviegoers to dream with him one last time

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The loudest applause on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival was for Totoro. When the Studio Ghibli logo of the magical creature from Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro” appeared on the screen Thursday night, it meant to the audience the premiere of Miyazaki’s latest and perhaps last film, “The Boy and the Heron.” For many at TIFF, it was the movie event of the year. A decade ago, Miyazaki, the anime master of “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo,” said he was retiring from film.

Music Review: Olivia Rodrigo rages against the machine and bad men with humor on 'GUTS'

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

On Friday, Olivia Rodrigo released her highly anticipated sophomore album, “GUTS.” It’s an apt title, because audacious she is. Across 12 tracks, Rodrigo builds off the life experiences of a pop superstar now in the throes of fame and her early 20s. From the blood-sucking piano ballad “vampire” to the cheeky backslide anthem “bad idea right?”, “GUTS” is at times a punk-y album unafraid of taking dynamic swings. Few forces are more potent than a young creative woman’s dissatisfaction. Only, of course, if she chooses to wield it. For Rodrigo, it was never a question.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' review: More Greece, less wedding, no charm

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

There are, perhaps, worse ways to spend 91 minutes than eating popcorn and watching people smile at each other while on vacation in Greece. I have, perhaps, had a worse 91 minutes this week alone. But that doesn't quite count as a recommendation for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," in which a l…

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh proposed to be an Olympic committee member

  • AP

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has been proposed to be a member of the International Olympic Committee. Yeoh won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She is among eight potential new members who will likely be approved at an IOC meeting next month in India. The IOC currently has 99 members. That includes a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry. Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were pre-selected by the IOC administration and executive board.