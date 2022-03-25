Dennis The Menace

Sex, gore and double roles: How A24 slasher ‘X’ mines the horrors of growing old

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Mia Goth really wasn’t interested in making another horror film. Then she read the surprising and provocative script for “X,” writer-director Ti West’s blood-soaked return to the genre after nearly a decade, about an amateur porn crew whose film shoot on a rural Texas farm sends their geriat…

Sean Hayes talks about ‘Will & Grace’ and playing Oscar Levant in new play

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Sean Hayes, the star of “Will & Grace” and a co-host with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett of the podcast “SmartLess,” is now appearing in the hit play “Good Night, Oscar” at the Goodman Theatre. Hayes, who grew up in Glen Ellyn and started his career at the Pheasant Run resort in…

The pros and cons of being Michael Bublé

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Michael Bublé turned up to a recent interview at the Sunset Marquis wearing crisp dark trousers, a freshly pressed dress shirt — and garish blue socks emblazoned with the smiling face of his 8-year-old son Noah.

Review: In the brilliant Romanian drama 'Întregalde,' no good deed goes unexamined

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Întregalde" is the name of a stretch of Romanian countryside, a world of muddy roads, gnarled trees, a few scattered villages and — though we never see them — hungry wolves and bears. It's not the loveliest place to get stranded, especially for a trio of humanitarian aid workers who, while …

Review: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is, for better or worse, exactly that

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

At the beginning of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the camera creeps slowly toward a circular mirror — an apt start for a movie that will soon whoosh its characters through one looking glass after another. Amid all the whooshing, though, try to hold on to the image of that circle, whic…

Oscars diary: A yak in the classroom, a family in Hollywood
  • By PAWO CHOYNING DORJI - For The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," became the unlikeliest of Oscar contenders when it was nominated this year for best international film. The story of a young man in Bhutan who goes on an unexpected and life-changing journey to become a teacher in the nation's remote mount…

Potential defense opens up for Heard in Depp libel suit
  • By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence deals with a matter of public interest, a judge ruled Thursday.

How the 'Halo' TV series misunderstands the video game's fans

  • Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Ask Master Chief a difficult question, and the super-solider lead of "Halo" often has an answer at the ready: "I don't know." From early on in the Paramount+ series, adapted from the sci-fi-inspired video game space fantasy, the scientifically enhanced human doesn't know much.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

In a blistering Oscar short film, Riz Ahmed finds catharsis
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Of all the Oscar nominees, you would hard pressed to find a more potent film than “The Long Goodbye.” It’s blisteringly visceral, harrowingly violent and desperately urgent — all in under 12 minutes.

  Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.